DI DRIVER BLOG: Camrie Caruso Makes TAD Debut

Well, it’s official: I made my Top Alcohol Dragster debut at the Gainesville Regional race last weekend. I ended up qualifying second, advancing to the semifinals.

During that round of eliminations, I had to run my teammate, Megan, and it was an awesome race. She won that round and moved onto meet Josh Hart in the final round.

The car was so much fun to drive, and I learned so much between the days we tested and throughout the race weekend. I know that I have an amazing team to learn from and an amazing car to drive, and I can’t wait to earn my first Wally in Top Alcohol Dragster. The Randy Meyer Racing crew is an amazing group, and I am super lucky and thankful to be able to be part of their team.

It was an awesome weekend and I’m so excited to be able to race with them again soon! I am also really looking forward to learning as much as I possibly can about the TAD car. The more I know about how the car operates, the better driver I can be. Ever since I started in Jr. Dragster, my dad, Marc, has always made a point to show me how it all works. He always said it is important to understand how it all works in order to be the best driver I can be.

The 50th Gatornationals take place this weekend at Gainesville Raceway and we will have the Pro Mod car ready to go. My dad will of course be driving and the car, and he is ready to start the NHRA Pro Mod Season with a bang!

Make sure to tune into NHRA.tv to watch us (Friday at 12:30pm and 4pm, and Saturday at 11:15am and 2:50pm, with eliminations starting on Sunday at 12:35pm). We have made a few changes to the car throughout the off-season, and we can’t wait to see how much of a difference it makes. This will be our first time racing the Gatornationals in Pro Mod, and we are excited to see what the weekend holds!

