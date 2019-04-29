Defending NHRA Pro Mod World Champ Mike Janis Picks Up First Victory Of 2019 In Charlotte

Mike Janis, the reigning world champion in the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service, nabbed his first victory of the season Sunday at the NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals where the series was presented by SMP Racing.

Janis landed in the winner’s circle at zMAX Dragway with his run of 5.799-seconds at 248.52 mph. He got the final win light of the day facing a fierce quadrant of Erica Enders, Rickie Smith and Steve Jackson. Smith came in second in this highly competitive category.

“This Four-Wide is so unpredictable and I knew we had a good chance of winning, but you never know at a race like this,” said Janis. “My son (Mike Janis Jr.) and my whole team worked real hard for this one and I’m really proud to be standing here in the winner circle.”

The E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service continues at the Arby’s NHRA Southern Nationals in Atlanta May 3-5.

Final finish order (1-16) at the 10th annual NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway.

PRO MODIFIED:

1. Mike Janis; 2. Rickie Smith; 3. Steve Jackson; 4. Erica Enders; 5. Todd Tutterow; 6. Jose Gonzalez; 7. Jeremy Ray; 8. Chad Green; 9. Khalid alBalooshi; 10. Marc Caruso; 11. Eric Latino; 12. Steven Whiteley; 13. Brandon Snider; 14. Alex Laughlin; 15. Bob Rahaim; 16. Sidnei Frigo.

Pro Modified — Mike Janis, Chevy Camaro, 5.799, 248.52 def. Rickie Smith, Ford Mustang, 5.817, 257.63 and Steve Jackson, Camaro, 6.235, 211.49 and Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.460, 173.45;

Final round-by-round results from the 10th annual NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway.

ROUND ONE — Rickie Smith, Ford Mustang, 5.771, 256.89 and Chad Green, Chevy Camaro, 8.272, 120.46 def. Steven Whiteley, Camaro, 10.198, 87.98 and Sidnei Frigo, Camaro, 13.953, 47.37; Todd Tutterow, Camaro, 5.842, 249.67 and Steve Jackson, Camaro, 5.839, 248.02 def. Khalid alBalooshi, Camaro, 5.825, 248.98 and Bob Rahaim, Camaro, 8.751, 125.37; Jeremy Ray, Chevy Corvette, 5.810, 247.57 and Mike Janis, Camaro, 5.905, 226.43 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 5.893, 243.19 and Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.390, 235.06; Jose Gonzalez, Camaro, 5.809, 257.87 and Erica Enders, Camaro, 5.836, 259.96 def. Marc Caruso, Camaro, 5.866, 246.62 and Brandon Snider, Corvette, 6.109, 242.23;

SEMIFINALS — Janis, 5.813, 248.16 and Jackson, 5.827, 250.27 def. Tutterow, 5.825, 250.41 and Ray, 5.826, 248.16; Enders, 5.861, 258.22 and Smith, 5.820, 255.29 def. Gonzalez, 5.890, 227.31 and Green, 6.204, 245.99;

FINAL — Janis, 5.799, 248.52 def. Smith, 5.817, 257.63, Jackson, 6.235, 211.49 and Enders, 6.460, 173.45.

Point standings (top 10) following the 10th annual NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway.

Pro Modified

1. Steve Jackson, 296; 2. Todd Tutterow, 278; 3. Mike Janis, 227; 4. Jose Gonzalez, 183; 5. Jeremy Ray, 171; 6. Rickie Smith, 170; 7. Chad Green, 155; 8. Steven Whiteley, 146; 9. Erica Enders, 145; 10. Bob Rahaim, 129.

