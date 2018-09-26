Dart Machinery Signs on as Title Sponsor of Lights Out 10-11

Dart Machinery, the undisputed leader in high performance engine blocks and cylinder heads, has joined forces with Duck X Productions as the title sponsor of Lights Out 10 & 11. The event continues to be the most prestigious radial racing event of the Motorsports season and draws the country’s fastest and most accomplished racers and teams.

Dart Machinery’s title sponsorship will put them front and center to the fastest competition in the country on track-side banners, flyers, car decals, and the event’s live feed, which reaches upward of 3 million viewers. Even more exciting, winning racers will receive a Dart Machinery embroidered champions jacket and their share of the purse.

“DUCK X PRODUCTIONS is thrilled DART will be the Platinum title sponsor for Lights Out 10 & 11,” said Donald Long. “After using Dart’s products for such a long time, we were extremely thankful and happy to have them on board. They’re trusted by millions of people, and we would like to thank the whole DART family for believing in what we are doing here.”

Scheduled for February 14-17th, 2019, the event will be held at South Georgia Motorsports Park (SGMP) in Valdosta, GA. Lights Out 10 will draw hundreds of thousands of spectators to the stands and online, plus millions of horsepower to the starting line and pits of SGMP. Dart Machinery’s sponsorship will only enhance this already outstanding race.

Comments