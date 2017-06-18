Dart Machinery Continues Backing of NMCA Pro Stock

Dart Machinery is pleased to be the title sponsor of Dart NMCA Pro Stock drag racing once again in 2017. This quarter mile heads up class is designed to showcase the horsepower potential of a naturally aspirated small block engine.

Don’t miss the excitement of Dart NMCA Pro Stock drag racing at the following events:

July 27-30, 2017 NMRA / NMCA Super Bowl Of Street Legal Drag Racing

Route 66 Raceway – Joliet, IL

August 24-27, 2017 NMCA All-American Nationals

Summit Motorsports Park – Norwalk, OH

September 21-24, 2017 NMCA World Street Finals

Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis – Indianapolis, IN

For tickets and event information please visit: http://www.nmcadigital.com/2017-event-info/

For technical info, Dart dealers near you or product info call 248-362-1188 or visit DARTHEADS.com

