CV Products Changes Name to Xceldyne Group LLC

SV America Holdings, known throughout the industry as CV Products, announced today it is changing the company name to Xceldyne Group, LLC effective immediately. Xceldyne, which stands for “Accelerated Dynamics”, is a product attribute that best reflects the company’s recently announced strategic shift to focus all company resources on dynamic precision design and manufacturing.

Four proprietary brands will align under Xceldyne Group’s highly respected expertise in innovative manufacturing and materials coatings: Xceldyne, CV Racing Products, Cycra and Advanced Material Coatings (AMC).

“This is an exciting time for our organization and our employees,” said Steve Lineberger, President and CEO of Xceldyne Group, LLC. “We looked very closely at the marketplace and made a strategic decision to concentrate our team’s efforts on what we do best – manufacturing the most technologically advanced precision parts in the industry. This refined approach will allow us to spend more time developing innovative products and value-added services to satisfy our customers’ growth objectives and achieve high levels of success.

Xceldyne is an advanced manufacturing and design facility that utilizes CNC and other highly specialized equipment to produce high-performance components for the motorsports, aerospace and general commercial markets. The facility is AS9100 certified, a widely recognized quality and safety management system for the aerospace industry. CV Racing Products has been the leader in auto racing industry performance engine components for over 30 years. They recently announced a narrowed distribution of race parts to complement their highly respected branded engine components for all levels of racing. Cycra is an industry leading, innovative plastics injection manufacturer widely regarded as one of the top brands in the motorcycle accessories and powersports market. Advanced Material Coatings (AMC) provides high-quality anodizing in a state-of-the-art Nadcap accredited facility, servicing several industries including aerospace, defense, firearms and motorsports.

“These strategic initiatives will take Xceldyne and our brands to a new level of growth with our customers, our employees and the community where we’ve worked and lived for over 30 years,” added Lineberger.

