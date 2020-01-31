CTech Manufacturing Named Title Sponsor Of Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals In Orlando

Race officials announced today that CTech Manufacturing, an industry leader in the manufacturing of racing carts, cabinets and drawers, has been named the title sponsor for the upcoming Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals, which takes place March 6-8 at Orlando Speed World Dragway.

The inaugural event puts the spotlight on Pro Stock and Pro Mod, as winners in both classes at the CTech Manufacturing World Doorslammer Nationals will receive $50,000. CTech Manufacturing has built an impressive resume in drag racing and motorsports, but the highly-anticipated event marks the first time the company has stepped into the title sponsorship role in drag racing.

“We’re excited about it because we’re throwing our hat in the ring to be a title sponsor in drag racing,” CTech Manufacturing Vice President Dean Lee said. “We’ve done it in NASCAR, but never in drag racing. We saw what Wes (Buck, Drag Illustrated Founder and Editorial Director) and Richard (Freeman, Elite Motorsports team owner) had in mind and it just seemed like a great opportunity for our company.”

Based in Weston, Wis., CTech Manufacturing has been the company of choice when it comes to aluminum carts, cabinets and drawers. Their line of durable, lightweight and high-quality products have allowed them to stand out in all motorsports, with advancement in that area opening up opportunities with U.S. Military/Naval applications, the NFL and many others.

They’ve forged strong relationships with numerous stars in drag racing, with several Pro Mod teams outfitting their entire race shops with CTech Manufacturing products.

“We build it better, it’s that simple,” Lee said. “We give our customers the highest quality products on time, and they’re always satisfied. Everything we’ve developed as a company, it’s all started in racing. Supporting racers and racing in general has been a big part of our growth.”

“We’re here to support the racers, that’s first and foremost. It’s a great quality of racers and teams at this race, for one. Second, we’ll be there ourselves and that can only help our company. We hear it a lot: people who go to dragstrips, they love doorslammers and they love Pro Mods. They’re just so radical and the fans love the action they provide.”

They’ve become a trusted and dedicated name in drag racing with their customizable options, and the first-time partnership at the CTech Manufacturing World Doorslammer should open even more doors.

There will be a team from the company on hand in Orlando, taking in all the memorable action from the Pro Stock and Pro Mod standouts at the $50,000-to-win event.

“To know they think so highly of this race to make it their first drag racing title sponsorship, it is truly incredible. The group of people at CTech Manufacturing think like we do – putting the racer first – and we couldn’t be more proud or excited to have them involved with this inaugural race,” Buck said. “We’re confident they’re going to see something special from the stars of Pro Stock and Pro Mod, and we’re thrilled to see the relationships they will build with the amazing teams at the event. To have a title sponsor of this magnitude in our first race, it’s super exciting and adds just another spectacular level to what will be a huge weekend.”

