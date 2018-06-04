Courtney Force to Present Award at CMT Music Awards

With only two days to go before the big night, the “2018 CMT Music Awards” announced today the list of presenters featuring everyone from music industry icons to sports legends and Hollywood stars. The A-list roster includes Backstreet Boys, Bobby Bones, Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”), Cody Alan (Radio and TV Personality), Courtney Force (NHRA racing), Garrett Hedlund (“Mosaic”), Hoda Kotb (“NBC’s TODAY”), Joel McHale (“The Joel McHale Show”), Johnny Knoxville (“Action Point”), Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville”), Katie Cook(TV personality), Lauren Alaina, Leon Bridges, Lennon Stella (“Nashville”), Lindsey Vonn (US Ski Team), Luke Combs, Maisy Stella (“Nashville”), P.K. Subban (Nashville Predators), RaeLynn and Rascal Flatts. The “2018 CMT Music Awards” will premiere LIVE from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 6th at 8:00 pm ET/ PT.

“I am so excited and honored to be a presenter at the CMT Music Awards this year,” said Courtney Force, driver of the Advance Auto Parts Camaro Funny Car. “As a country music lover, I am thrilled to be representing NHRA and am humbled to be in a room full of so many talented artists and performers.”

Country music’s loudest night will be hosted by three-time nominees Little Big Town, who will also join the list of knockout performers including Blake Shelton; Carrie Underwood; Chris Stapleton; Dan + Shay; Darius Rucker featuring Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Charles Kelley; Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne; Florida Georgia Line; Jason Aldean; Kelly Clarkson; Kelsea Ballerini; Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt. Breakthrough artists Carly Pearce, Devin Dawson, LANCO, Lindsay Ell, Russell Dickerson and Walker Hayes will perform on the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

The “2018 CMT Music Awards” nominations announcement made history, as pop sensations Bebe Rexha, with her record-breaking, chart-topping collaboration “Meant to Be” with Florida Georgia Line, and Justin Timberlake, with “Say Something” featuring Chris Stapleton, received first time nods for the highly coveted “Video of the Year.” The additional lineup of country stars vying for the title include Blake Shelton, Brett Young, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood featuring Ludacris, Dan + Shay, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett. Up for four nominations each, Carrie Underwood (who also currently holds the title of most “CMT Music Awards” wins), Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean are tied for most nods.

Fans have until the end of the day today, June 4th, to vote for their favorite artists via CMT.com for categories including “Video of the Year,” “Male Video of the Year,” “Female Video of the Year,”, “Duo Video of the Year,” “Group Video of the Year,” “Breakthrough Video of the Year,” “Collaborative Video of the Year” and “CMT Performance of the Year.”

The presenters announcement follows renewed ratings growth and critical acclaim for CMT music specials and events due in part to a creative refresh featuring current and genre-bending artist pairings and pro-social elements. In October, “CMT Artists of the Year” notched its highest rating to date and now ranks as one of the fastest growing award shows, while “CMT Crossroads” recently garnered its highest ratings in five years with an episode featuring Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line. The network recently finished its highest-rated quarter since 2014 and notched its fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year ratings growth. April 2018 was CMT’s best April performance in 4 years, extending to 17 the channel’s streak of consecutive months of year-over-year ratings growth among Adults 18-49 and Women 18-49. (L+SD, CMT Total Day)

