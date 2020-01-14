CompetitionPlus.com To Livestream PRO Pre-Season Test in Las Vegas

CompetitionPlus.com , a leading internet-based magazine for over 20 years, will once again bring live streaming video from the annual Professional Racers organization [PRO] test session, this year in Las Vegas.

CompetitionPlusTV, the video department of CompetitionPlus.com , will partner with DragRacer.tv will broadcast the action through the popular CompetitionPlusTV YouTube channel.

“We are excited for the opportunity to provide drag racing fans what they clamor for at this time, and that’s live drag racing,” Bobby Bennett, Founder, and Publisher of CompetitionPlus.com said. “Last year was our first-time live streaming, and we learned a lot to prepare us for this event.”

Since the event is a private test session and not open to the public, PRO wanted to ensure NHRA fans could see their favorite drivers and teams in training for the upcoming season opener in Pomona, Ca., next month.

“We were pleased to team up with CompetitionPlus.com last year, and it worked well for us,” said Chad Head, speaking on behalf of PRO. “It just made sense to continue this working relationship. We love our drag racing fans and wanted to make sure they were able to keep up with what is going on as we prepare for the new season.”

The CompetitionPlus TV presentation will be a free live stream, with any drag racing website able to embed the action on their pages. Last year’s stream attracted hundreds of thousands of viewers for the three-day broadcast.

DragRacerTV’s Warren Evans will produce the broadcast for CompetitionPlus.com

“It’s going to be amazing,” Evans said. “We will provide a multi-camera show which will provide the best sneak peek of the upcoming season. I am very excited to be a part of this.”

The presentation will begin on Thursday morning, Jan. 30. To get notifications of when the broadcast goes live, go to www.youtube.com/CompetitionPlusTV and click on the SUBSCRIBE button.

Comments