Collier Family Racing Signs Dicero as A/Fuel Consultant for Topeka

Collier Family Racing will have a new face in their camp this weekend in Topeka. Anthony Dicero will be consulting with Forrest Fair on tuning operations for the Collier Family Racing Manpower A/Fuel Dragster, driven by Steve Collier during the Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals.

Collier Family Racing Team has been on fire in the sportsman ranks so far in 2018 with multiple wins in Super Comp and Super Gas categories with different Collier team members holding the check and Wally on Sunday. The family leader said it was time for improvement with their A/Fuel operation.

“We have been trying to run A/Fuel for a little over a year now,” stated Steve Collier, driver of the Manpower dragster. “My dad said it was time for this program to make strides to improve like our .90 class cars, so we need extra eyes, and those eyes need to be successful. We strive for success, so we hope Anthony can sway us back on course,” the oldest Collier stated.

Anthony Dicero runs Nitro University, based in Brownsburg, IN. Dicero has mentored numerous drivers and crew members in the class, most recently, Jordan Vandergriff and Krista Baldwin. The Collier family is looking to leverage the extensive background of Dicero to get a shove in the right direction.

“I am excited about working with the Collier family,” said an excited Dicero. “Their commitment to the .90 categories has been an outstanding success. If that is any indication of their capabilities, let’s just hope we are not on the same entry lists in the future, as I am training a family that does not like losing,” said Dicero.

