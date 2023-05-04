Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Chris King Ready to Fire Up Chicago NHRA Fans with 2023 Debut

Published

NHRA Funny Car team owner and driver Chris King is eager to reintroduce himself to the ever-growing NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series fandom with his 2023 debut at the Gerber Collision and Glass Rt. 66 Nationals, May 19-21. The Chicago firefighter is pursuing his dream at over 300 mph in less than four seconds racing the Howards Cams/Competition Products Dodge Charger Funny Car at Rt. 66 Raceway in Joliet. The aspiring professional driver will once again be tuned by veteran Terry Totten for at least six NHRA national events and will be looking to chase rookie of the year honors.

“I have been working on this Funny Car deal since our last race in 2021,” said King, who raced successfully in the Top Alcohol Funny Car ranks. “I want to test myself against the best of the best, but I also want to make sure my operation goes A to B with quality parts and a professional looking team. I have to thank Howard Cams, Competition Products, Red Line Oil, and Reid Rocker Arms for coming on board and helping make this happen. We plan on doing at least six and maybe more races if everything works out. We are trying to secure sponsors every day.”

King’s plan to race at least six NHRA national events include Chicago as well as races in Norwalk (OH), Denver (CO), Topeka (KS), Indianapolis (IN) and St. Louis (MO). Throughout this stretch of races King, who is also the owner of King Training Innovations LLC, a firefighter training company, is representing several public safety charities including Ignite The Spirit, National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, The Ronnie Thames Foundation, and The Leary Firefighters Foundation.

“Everything I do, I do 100% and whether it is racing or helping others I want to give it my all,” said King, who in his time off enjoys playing hockey, building and remodeling homes, and a variety of outdoor activities. “I started racing motorcycles when I was 10 and I moved over to drag racing at Great Lakes Dragway. Going fast and competing has been in my blood my whole life. I have a lot of people to thank for helping me along the way including Funny Car pros like Frank Hawley and Jack Beckman.”

Ironically, several car designs created by Jason Beckman, son of former Funny Car world champion Jack Beckman caught King’s eye and he reached out to the young designer to create artwork for his Funny Car. One of the samples the 14-year-old Beckman submitted impressed King and his sponsors enough that it was used on King’s nitro Funny Car he will be racing this season. Both Beckmans will be on hand at the Chicago race to see Jason’s creation in action for the first time.

“I saw some of Jason’s artwork and I was really impressed. I am all about paying it forward, so I reached out to see if he wanted to design the look of my Funny Car,” said King. “His dad Jack was very encouraging to me when I was making the move from alcohol Funny Car to nitro Funny Car. I love the NHRA community and it really is one big family. I missed being away from it and I am working my tail off to get out here as much as possible.”

In 2021 King entered three national events qualifying for all three with his best qualifying effort coming in Denver when he started the race from the No. 14 spot. He followed that up with No. 15 qualifiers at Topeka and St. Louis.  “We were shaking down a new car and operation and it definitely had some gremlins that we worked through. As a driver it taught me a lot about driving these insane machines”.

King will get his first chance to show off for the Chicago fans on Friday night, May 19. The Funny Car class will have two more qualifying runs on Saturday. May 20 from Rt 66 Raceway with final eliminations for the 16 quickest Funny Cars commencing at 12 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast nationally on FS1 beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

2 days ago

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.