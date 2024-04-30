Chris Bostick’s New Sponsor Sparks Excitement And Optimism At NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

With a new sponsor and several updates to his Pro Stock Motorcycle, Chris Bostick left the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway just outside of Charlotte feeling optimistic about the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season before him.

The Bostick pit had a distinctive tropical vibe last weekend thanks to his new sponsor partner, The Surf Signature RV Resort. The new look carried over to every element of his team’s branding, creating interest and buzz amongst fans.

White Alligator Racing photo

The skilled rider experienced a brief hiccup in the first qualifying session when his Surf RV Resort Suzuki launched off the starting line before completing staging. Bostick quickly found his rhythm in the next qualifying pass when he went down the track in 6.912 seconds at 194.10 mph. He picked up the pace on Saturday when he produced an impressive pass of 6.909 at 195.36 to land in the No. 13 position on the ladder.

After showering fans with swag from The Surf Signature RV Resort during driver introductions on race day, Bostick lined up against a stacked quad featuring John Hall, Angie Smith and Marc Ingwersen. Bostick made a solid pass of 6.960 at 194.46 in an exciting four-wide drag race, but it wasn’t enough to hold off Hall and Smith, who advanced to the next round of competition.

“We had an amazing first outing with The Surf RV Resort as our new sponsor,” said Bostick. “The buzz around the pits and in the stands was electrifying. The all-white and teal colors of The Surf’s logo truly stood out from the crowd, making us the talk of the track. The fans who stopped by our pit were able to see firsthand a glimpse of what The Surf RV Resort is all about. With the recent changes to our motorcycle, we did not run as well as we had hoped. Our computer is different, the fuel is different, our exhaust is different, as well as three other major components. Our plan is to go testing before the upcoming Chicago race. We are looking forward to the Chicago race as it is Teri‘s hometown and the corporate headquarters for the Zeman corporation, the parent company of The Surf RV Resort.”

The next stop for Bostick in his NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series competition schedule is in three weeks at the NHRA Route 66 Nationals, May 16-19, at Route 66 Raceway outside Chicago.

Chris Bostick Motorsports photo

This story was originally published on April 30, 2024.