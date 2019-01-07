Chase-N-Dad Racing Adds Callies Performance to 2019 Sponsor Roster

Callies Performance is officially on the list of partners for Chase-N-Dad Racing for the 2019 season. The father-son race team will continue their partnership with SDPC Raceshop while Callies Performance provides essential parts for their rebuilds.

Currently, the engines are out of Chase’s Camaro and Rick’s dragster and at The Raceshop getting freshened, this year with top-of-the-line Callies rods and crankshafts. The Camaro engine will be getting a new Callies Compstar series crankshaft and rods, while the dragster motor will receive new Callies Ultra I Beam rods.

“When you race the way we do, quality and reliability is the number 1 thing we look for,” Rick stated. “All of our engines from SDPC Raceshop have Callies products, and that will continue into the future.”

SDPC Raceshop has used Callies products on their pre-configured engines for years and are a large Callies stocking dealer. SDPC Raceshop can get you great deals on your Callies products even if you don’t currently use The Raceshop for your other engine needs.

“We can not thank the whole Scoggin-Dickey crew for their support – they have been very instrumental in our race program,” Chase added. “I am excited to see what the future holds.”

