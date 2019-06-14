Charles Carpenter on 45-Years in Drag Racing, the Evolution of Pro Mod, Match Racing Coast to Coast & More

Charles Carpenter, known affectionately as the “Godfather of Pro Mod” and formerly as the driver of the “World’s Fastest ’55 Chevy”, opens up on all that he has seen and all that has changed throughout the course of his 45-year career in the sport. From stories about his days crisscrossing the country match racing and the early days of Pro Mod to the thrill and challenge that has been competing in today’s ultra-competitive, uber-expensive fast doorslammer scene, Carpenter leaves no stone unturned in this wide-ranging conversation.

Comments