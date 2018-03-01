Central Region Champion Megan Meyer Seeking Second Consecutive Belle Rose Regional Win

After helping the Randy Meyer Racing Team earn the No. 1 qualifying spot at the NHRA Winternationals, with Julie Nataas driving, Megan Meyer is ready to kick off her junior year in the Top Alcohol Dragster class at the Nitro in the Bayou event. Megan and the Randy Meyer Racing Team will be competing for their second consecutive title at the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series’ (LODRS) Central Regional race on March 2-4 with teammate Julie Nataas driving the team’s second dragster.

“I’m stoked to be back in Louisiana,” said Megan. “Our first year ever here, in 2016, we finished second, and won the next year. This track is one of my favorites because of the great weather, fun competition, and amazing fans.”

Megan’s win at the Nitro at the Bayou event last year led to her NHRA Central Region Championship, the 7th LODRS points win for the Randy Meyer Racing Team. Megan also collected wins at Gainesville, Topeka, and Earlville, and runnered-up at Tulsa for an almost perfect score. This year, Megan is looking to repeat.

“Our team is one of the best in the business, and we’ve put in countless hours this off season to make these two cars the best in our class,” said Megan. “I know we have enough data, parts, and equipment to have both cars reach the final round this weekend. We raised the bar high last year, and hope to exceed expectations in 2018.”

As the Randy Meyer-led team moves on to their first LODRS regional race after having a short outing at the Winternationals, they applied a new wrap on both cars, provided by Fineline Graphics, for a fresh, new look for 2018. Megan will hold her NGK livery for the entire 2018-2019 seasons, and will share the driver’s seat with Julie following this event. The second car, formerly driven by Randy Meyer, will sport a Randy Meyer themed wrap for driver’s Justin Ashley, Bill Litton, and Rachel Meyer.

Tune into Megan’s YouTube and Drag Illustrated Driver Blog series TODAY for the wrap reveals!

Megan and Julie will take to No Problem Raceway’s quarter-mile surface with one qualifying session Friday evening, followed by two sessions Saturday afternoon. First round of eliminations will be held Sunday morning and will conclude Sunday evening. Visit the Megan Meyer Racing Facebook and Randy Meyer Racing Facebook pages for live results during the weekend.

