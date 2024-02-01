Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Caruso Raises Volume with Return of Big Jeff Audio in 2024

Published

During the 2023 Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals Pro Stock standout Camrie Caruso brought Florida-based Big Jeff Audio on board as primary sponsor and while rain impacted the race it did not dampen the marketing opportunity throughout the season. Following that race Big Jeff Audio was prominently featured on Caruso’s KB Titan Racing Chevrolet Camaro through the season that saw Caruso win the Pro Stock All-Star Callout event in Chicago and race into the Countdown as a championship contender. Heading into the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Big Jeff Audio will return as a major associate with big plans for making an impact with NHRA fans across the country.
 
“Last year was the first year with Big Jeff Audio and we learned a lot along the way,” said Caruso, winner of the 2023 NHRA Arizona Nationals. “They came on board after the season started so we are getting even more of a jump on their marketing efforts starting with the PRO race in February and then the season kick off at the Gatornationals. Their product lines are perfect for NHRA fans and anyone interested in sound systems, security systems or car audio. We are excited to be working with Big Jeff again this season.”

The marketing program will include the traditional elements with Caruso’s KB Titan Racing Chevrolet Camaro, but the team will also be looking to elevate Big Jeff Audio’s expansive lines of products and services through additional media opportunities, fan engagement events and B2B opportunities at races across the country. Also, at select events Big Jeff Audio will bring the noise to the pits with the Big Jeff Audio super-sized golf cart featuring a mega-sound system.
 
During the PRO Superstar Shootout race Big Jeff Audio will be distributing 1,000 free goodie bags in the pit. These goodie bags include a Big Jeff Audio drawstring backpack, Big Jeff Audio camo lanyard, Big Jeff Audio logo decals, Big Jeff Audio hand towels, ear plugs, Big Jeff Team Cuban link chains and each bag will also include a card with QR Code linking to their website to get 10% off website purchases. Fans who take a photo wearing the Big Jeff Audio chain and share on social media with the hashtag #BigJeffAudio will be entered in an additional giveaway. Fans can also enter by texting the word RACE to 737-BIG-JEFF (737-244-5333).
 
Big Jeff Audio is a part of Big Jeff Online Inc., a family-owned business that has been thriving since 2014, initially starting out on eBay and Amazon. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, they have now expanded to offer a vast array of products on their site, including car audio and CCTV security systems, all backed by their authorization as an online seller. They have a website full of products for everyone at www.BigJeffAudio.com and have a large social media platform that you can see by searching BigJeffAudio on all major platforms.
 
“Last year was a big learning year for us and we have a whole new gameplan for 2024 with Camrie and her team,” said Jeff Goldman, President of Big Jeff Online, Inc. “Our goal is to be more front and center with Camrie and the NHRA. We love working with our customers to give them the best audio service for their cars, boats, side-by-sides or Power Sports. I know NHRA is all about the noise and thrill of the racing and everyone at Big Jeff Audio is looking forward to bringing even more sound to the races and the pits.”
 
Big Jeff Audio takes pride in their exceptional customer service, and they are always available to help customers with any questions or concerns. Big Jeff Online Inc, values customer satisfaction and trust, and they are committed to providing their customers with the best products and services possible.
 
Camrie will unveil the new look KB Titan Racing Chevrolet Camaro with Big Jeff Audio at the PRO Superstar Shootout, February 8-10 and will kick of her pursuit of the NHRA Pro Stock World Championship, March 8-10, during the NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.