Caruso Raises Volume with Return of Big Jeff Audio in 2024

During the 2023 Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals Pro Stock standout Camrie Caruso brought Florida-based Big Jeff Audio on board as primary sponsor and while rain impacted the race it did not dampen the marketing opportunity throughout the season. Following that race Big Jeff Audio was prominently featured on Caruso’s KB Titan Racing Chevrolet Camaro through the season that saw Caruso win the Pro Stock All-Star Callout event in Chicago and race into the Countdown as a championship contender. Heading into the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Big Jeff Audio will return as a major associate with big plans for making an impact with NHRA fans across the country.



“Last year was the first year with Big Jeff Audio and we learned a lot along the way,” said Caruso, winner of the 2023 NHRA Arizona Nationals. “They came on board after the season started so we are getting even more of a jump on their marketing efforts starting with the PRO race in February and then the season kick off at the Gatornationals. Their product lines are perfect for NHRA fans and anyone interested in sound systems, security systems or car audio. We are excited to be working with Big Jeff again this season.”

The marketing program will include the traditional elements with Caruso’s KB Titan Racing Chevrolet Camaro, but the team will also be looking to elevate Big Jeff Audio’s expansive lines of products and services through additional media opportunities, fan engagement events and B2B opportunities at races across the country. Also, at select events Big Jeff Audio will bring the noise to the pits with the Big Jeff Audio super-sized golf cart featuring a mega-sound system.



During the PRO Superstar Shootout race Big Jeff Audio will be distributing 1,000 free goodie bags in the pit. These goodie bags include a Big Jeff Audio drawstring backpack, Big Jeff Audio camo lanyard, Big Jeff Audio logo decals, Big Jeff Audio hand towels, ear plugs, Big Jeff Team Cuban link chains and each bag will also include a card with QR Code linking to their website to get 10% off website purchases. Fans who take a photo wearing the Big Jeff Audio chain and share on social media with the hashtag #BigJeffAudio will be entered in an additional giveaway. Fans can also enter by texting the word RACE to 737-BIG-JEFF (737-244-5333).



Big Jeff Audio is a part of Big Jeff Online Inc., a family-owned business that has been thriving since 2014, initially starting out on eBay and Amazon. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, they have now expanded to offer a vast array of products on their site, including car audio and CCTV security systems, all backed by their authorization as an online seller. They have a website full of products for everyone at www.BigJeffAudio.com and have a large social media platform that you can see by searching BigJeffAudio on all major platforms.



“Last year was a big learning year for us and we have a whole new gameplan for 2024 with Camrie and her team,” said Jeff Goldman, President of Big Jeff Online, Inc. “Our goal is to be more front and center with Camrie and the NHRA. We love working with our customers to give them the best audio service for their cars, boats, side-by-sides or Power Sports. I know NHRA is all about the noise and thrill of the racing and everyone at Big Jeff Audio is looking forward to bringing even more sound to the races and the pits.”



Big Jeff Audio takes pride in their exceptional customer service, and they are always available to help customers with any questions or concerns. Big Jeff Online Inc, values customer satisfaction and trust, and they are committed to providing their customers with the best products and services possible.



Camrie will unveil the new look KB Titan Racing Chevrolet Camaro with Big Jeff Audio at the PRO Superstar Shootout, February 8-10 and will kick of her pursuit of the NHRA Pro Stock World Championship, March 8-10, during the NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway.