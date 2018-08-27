Caruso Family Racing Heads to Indy for NHRA Pro Mod Debut

After receiving a personal invitation from the Real Pro Mod (RPM) Association to race, Marc Caruso and the Caruso Family Racing Camaro will make their NHRA E3 Spark Plugs Pro Modified debut at the world’s biggest drag racing event, the 64th Annual Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals.

Caruso, presently a steadfast PDRA eighth-mile racer, is excited to be heading back to the quarter-mile distance of NHRA, having a long history running NHRA in the Top Sportsman ranks.

The car reacted so favorably to tuner Lee White’s “NHRA tune-up” at the recent Drag Illustrated World Series Of Pro Mod at Bandimere Speedway in Denver, CO, that it almost now seems like it was a prelude to this weekend’s national event.

However, the team are under no misconceptions about how hard it will be to qualify into the 16-car field, with 32 of the quickest Pro Mods in the world on the property.

“We are super excited to be able to take this opportunity,” Caruso said. “It may be the only chance we get to run this deal and you can be sure we will be putting our best foot forward at Indy. Our Noonan Race Engineering 4.9 Billet Hemi will get plenty of boost from a fresh blower thanks to Al Billes, and we’ll be looking for some new personal-best performances.”

