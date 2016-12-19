Carb Builder Barry Grant Opens Granted Acceleration

Carburetor technology innovator, Barry Grant, announced earlier this week the opening of his new business, Granted Acceleration. Granted Acceleration specializes in custom carburetor systems, hand-built by Grant himself from off-the-shelf components, for a wide range of race cars and hot rods. Grant brings over 40 years of experience in carburetor building and design, tuning, and race-winning to the new enterprise. In addition to custom-built systems, Grant will also provide carburetor tuning services.

According to Grant, “I am excited to get back to doing what I love most – hands-on innovation with carburetor systems and helping racers win!”

Granted Acceleration is now open and is accepting inquiries via email at BarrySTGrant@gmail.com

