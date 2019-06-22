Capps Dials It Up On Friday In Funny Car At Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals

Ron Capps powered his Pennzoil Synthetics/NAPA AUTO PARTS Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat to an impressive 3.879-second pass at 329.18 mph to land the Funny Car provisional No. 1 qualifier position on Friday at the 13th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at the halfway point of 2019 NHRA season.

Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock) and Eddie Krawiec (Pro Stock Motorcycle) are also provisional No. 1 qualifiers in their respective Mello Yello Drag Racing Series classes.

Behind Capps in the Funny Car field is John Force, who is chasing his 150th career win, in second while Jack Beckman is third.

“Conditions here are always good when the sun goes down,” Capps said. “(Rahn Tobler, crew chief) put the rear spoiler down and did things outside his box he normally does. It was kind of neat to see that we were either going to go to the pole or smoke the tires but he was going to try and that’s always fun.”

B. Force drove her way to a 3.712 pass at 328.38 to place her at the top of the Top Fuel category. Leah Pritchett is currently second with her 3.714 lap, while Mike Salinas, the most recent event winner, sits third.

Kramer currently sits first in Pro Stock after his run of 6.559 at 210.18 pushed him to the top of the heap. Matt Hartford and Chris McGaha round out the top three.

Krawiec landed atop the Pro Stock Motorcycle division with his lap of 6.844 at 197.08. Hot on his heels are his teammate Andrew Hines in second and the reigning world champion Matt Smith in third.

Qualifying continues Saturday at Summit Motorsports Park at 1:15 pm ET.

