Camrie Caruso Makes Early Season Stridesat Inaugural PRO Superstar Shootout

After nearly a week of testing Pro Stock championship contender Camrie Caruso wrapped the three-day inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage at Bradenton Motorsports Park. The third-year pro driving the Aqua Prop Chevrolet Camaro powered by Big Jeff Audio and True Brand made four quality runs of the two days of qualifying leading up to race day. Sixteen Pro Stock cars made the field and on Friday night a random chip draw matched first round opponents. For a first-time event the stands were packed and the competition was fierce.

“We knew it would be tough to make the field with all the top tier Pro Stock cars on the property,” said Caruso, a multi-time NHRA Pro Stock winner. “Our goal was to get into the show and then see how the chips fell. We got in and that gave us a chance for the big money. We drew Aaron Stanfield and he is a tough racer. I felt good going into the first round today.”



Stanfield, along with Caruso, is a rising star in the Pro Stock ranks and one of the stars that drew record-setting crowds this weekend to Bradenton Motorsports Park. Both cars had a chance to turn on four win lights today and walk away with the $125,000 top prize. Stanfield got a jump off the starting line and never trailed in the race as Caruso made her slowest run of the week.



“The conditions threw everyone a curveball today with the warmest track temps we saw all week,” said Caruso. “The good news is we got a ton of good data and I have some great teammates at KB Titan Racing so I think we will be very strong in a couple weeks when the NHRA season starts at the Gatornationals.”



In addition to the on-track action Caruso and her marketing partners were very active with the thousands of fans in attendance. Big Jeff Audio brought their super-sized golf cart and gave away their signature Big Jeff Audio gold chains as well as goodie bags and frisbees to the fans. The atmosphere at the PRO Superstar Shootout was a combination of race and festival which Caruso felt was amazing for the fans and the sport.

“It was awesome to be able to do so many cool giveaways with Big Jeff Audio and our other sponsors,” said Caruso. “This event was great from start to finish. The competition was tough, but the fans had a great time. I loved signing so many autographs and getting to mingle with fans from across the country. I have never been in a race with this kind of energy. I can’t wait to get the season started.”



Caruso and the Aqua Prop Chevrolet Camaro powered by Big Jeff Audio and True Brand will be back in action March 8-10 at the NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway to start the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.