Broken Records & Bad Timing; John Deflorian Makes Mountain Motor Pro Stock History in Houston

Wes Buck dives into the seemingly never-ending controversy surrounding a slew of suspect time slips at the recently completed Outlaw Street Car Reunion, including what would have been a world-record, barrier-breaking 3.599-second pass posted by Jamie Hancock in his nitrous oxide-assisted ’68 Pontiac Firebird. Then Wes is joined by John Deflorian, who scored the first-ever win in the NHRA’s new-for-2019 Mountain Motor Pro Stock Shootout Series in Houston, Texas, during the NHRA Spring Nationals.

Comments