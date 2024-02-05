Brittany Force Looking for Strong Start to 2024 at PRO Superstar Shootout

Brittany Force and the Monster Energy Top Fuel team don’t need much motivation to put on a good show. The prospect of winning a race, setting records, and pushing the limits of their dragster are enough for the two-time championship team. But Force and her David Grubnic-led crew can’t deny the added anticipation of starting 2024 with the SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage, Feb. 8-10, at Bradenton Motorsports Park.

“I’m excited to kick off 2024 in a big way with the PRO Superstar Shootout,” Force said. “There’s a lot of money on the line, which adds a lot of excitement for the teams and drivers. To do well and win would really set the tone for the rest of the year. After a few months off, I’m looking forward to getting back in my car with my team and jumping right into competition. We’ve never had that before. Yes, it’s testing but there’s so much more on the line.”

With $250,000 up for grabs for winning the Top Fuel class, the incentives for pulling off a victory are set at an all-time high for Force. The extra cash will alter how the Monster Energy team approaches what is typically an even-paced pre-season test session.

“We always want to win, but $250k is a huge bonus. We’re used to coming out and just testing to start the year, but now with the race and the money on the line, our approach will be more aggressive,” said Force. “Getting the chance to start 2024 having hopefully already found success with a race day setup could be a huge advantage as we head into the NHRA season.”

Unlike anything Force has raced in before, there will be 12 Top Fuel teams attempting to qualify for the eight-car, $250,000-to-win shootout. On top of the money, bragging rights are on the line for winning the first-ever PRO Superstar Shootout.

“The first always means a little more. That’s something that will forever be a highlight for anyone’s career,” Force said. “I’d love for our team to hold the first PRO Superstar Shootout trophy at the end of the week.”

To come out victorious, Force will take on four qualifying runs – one on Thursday evening and three on Friday – before a chip draw determines who the Monster Energy team will compete against.

“The chip draw format shakes things up,” Force said. “I’m very routine and I like knowing that our performance sets us up for race day. This is a whole new approach and doesn’t guarantee any advantages. It’s a gamble and it’s anyone’s game.”

Force’s John Force Racing teammates, father John Force and former Top Fuel teammate Austin Prock, will compete in Funny Car, which will also pay $250,000 to the winner. The PRO Superstar Shootout will also include $125,000-to-win Pro Stock, FTI Performance Top Sportsman, Stock, and Super Stock. Fans can also expect off-track entertainment in the form of live music, a vendor village, autograph sessions, driver Q&As, and more.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tickets for the SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by JHG are now on sale at https://bit.ly/scagpro. Fans can also watch the race in its entirety live through FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3t04gHk.