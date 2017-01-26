BME Introduces Radial Contingency Program

Bill Miller Engineering (BME), one of the most established and respected names in forged aluminum pistons and connecting rods, is proud to announce its new Radial Contingency Program. For over forty years, BME has been an innovator in forged aluminum pistons and connecting rods, making them the first choice for the winningest Top Fuel and Funny Car teams, as well as a leader in demanding blown alcohol, turbocharged, and nitrous combinations.

Although BME is best known for these applications, the company also supplies the highest quality pistons and connecting rods available for radial racers. In fact, leading radial engine builder Pro Line Racing uses BME pistons and rods in every engine they ship.

With the explosion in popularity and demand in the radial racing arena, BME is announcing a new contingency program that will launch during Lights Out 8 at South Georgia Motorsports Park in Valdosta, Georgia, on February 17-19 and continue at October’s No Mercy 8 event. The program will also be available at other premier radial races throughout 2017, including Outlaw Street Car Reunion events and the YellowBullet.com Nationals.

Over $4,000 in contingency awards will be available at each race to those racers who utilize BME pistons or connecting rods and run the BME contingency decal on each side of the car. Documentation must be submitted to BME after a win or runner-up finish.

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand our involvement with radial racing, and we’re proud to announce this program to help support those racers running BME rods and pistons. Being involved with Donald Long’s Lights Out 8 event is a perfect way to kick off the new program and the 2017 racing season,” stated BME founder, Bill Miller.

BME is showing further support for the radial movement by becoming an official sponsor of the coveted VIP viewing stage at Lights Out 8. VIP ticket holders will gain access to the stage, featuring BME banners, and will receive a commemorative t-shirt also adorned with the BME logo.

For more on the Bill Miller Engineering Radial Contingency Program contact BME at (775) 887-1299 and visit www.bmeltd.com to explore products for radial application.

Individual class awards for the Bill Miller Engineering Radial Contingency Program are as follows:

RADIAL VS. THE WORLD

Winner: $500

Runner-Up: $300

OUTLAW DRAG RADIAL

Winner: $500

Runner-Up: $300

X275

Winner: $400

Runner-Up: $250

PRO 275

Winner: $400

Runner-Up: $250

NITROUS X

Winner: $300

Runner-Up: $150

ULTRA STREET

Winner: $300

Runner-Up: $150

OUTLAW 632

Winner: $300

Runner-Up: $150

