Billet-Aluminum Improved Geometry A-, F-, X-Body Spindles from Chris Alston’s Chassisworks

Chassisworks recently introduced a group of billet-aluminum spindles and steering arm components for popular GM A-, F-, and X-body muscle cars from 1964 to 1972. Using the latest analysis software they develop a superior to steel spindle, that is much more rigid, lighter in weight, and features various improvements to the spindle design and geometry. The resulting increase in suspension geometry control is substantial. Chassisworks manufactures 2”-drop as well as stock-height uprights, both 1-1/2” taller than stock, resulting in more aggressive camber gain and increased cornering ability. Lightweight billet-aluminum steering arms offer further improvements, including bumpsteer-correction for the A-body platform and Z28 quick steering ratio for F- and X-bodies. For complete details visit www.CAChassisworks.com or call direct to 888-388-0297.

