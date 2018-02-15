Bill Bader Jr.’s Energize to Work with Maple Grove Raceway

Bill Bader Jr.’s Energize, LLC has been hired by Maple Grove Raceway to help pave a prosperous path for its famed facility in Mohnton, Pennsylvania.

Through his motorsports marketing company, Bader Jr., who is also president of Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, will be part of inventing and implementing management and marketing programs to ensure that Maple Grove Raceway will be among the leaders in the motorsports industry.

"I will be involved in every aspect of Maple Grove Raceway's operations, from staff and sponsors to track prep and ticket sales," said Bader Jr., who has more than 40 years of experience in the motorsports industry. "Maple Grove Raceway's market includes parts of Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Maryland, Washington and other states, and it is extraordinary. It is steeped in rich tradition, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for it."

In addition to offering a wide variety of events April through October, the family-owned Maple Grove Raceway will host the 47th Annual Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, May 24-27, 2018 and the Dodge NHRA Nationals, Sept. 13-16, 2018, and among Bader Jr.’s goals is to help the facility captivate capacity crowds at each of those events.

“There are 200 sanctioned dragstrips in this country, and if they all operated to their potential, drag racing would be right up there with stick-and-ball sports,” said Bader Jr. “That would be the ideal scenario.”

Maple Grove Raceway is at 30 Stauffer Park Lane, Mohnton, Pennsylvania. For information about the track and its events, visit www.maplegroveraceway.com or call 610-856-9200. For information about Bader Jr. and Energize, email energizeme@icloud.com or call 419-577-5210.

