Big Payouts Up for Grabs in Pro Mod and More at Bradenton’s U.S. Street Nationals

Another season of thrilling heads-up racing at Bradenton Motorsports Park is set to begin this weekend with the U.S. Street Nationals presented by M&M Transmission, Jan. 26-29. With Outlaw Pro Mod headlining a lineup that also includes drag radial classes like Pro 275 and X275, the U.S. Street Nationals is also the official season opener for many of the country’s best outlaw racers.

Outlaw Pro Mod presented by FuelTech and PJS Racing will pay $32,000 to the winner of the 32-car qualified field. The entry list includes heavy hitters like four-time and reigning PDRA Pro Nitrous world champion Jim Halsey, two-time and reigning PDRA Pro Boost world champion Todd Tutterow, two-time and reigning NEOPMA Pro Mod champion Mike Decker Jr., reigning FuelTech Radial Outlaws Series Radial vs. the World champion Jason Lee, Melanie Salemi, Stan Shelton, JR Gray, and Jason Scruggs.

The U.S. Street Nationals is the first of three major Pro Mod races at Bradenton this season. The others are the $100,000-to-win Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod March 3-5 and the 52nd annual Snowbird Outlaw Nationals in early December.

“It’s going to be a stacked race,” said Victor Alvarez, owner, Bradenton Motorsports Park. “I think there will be some really cool matchups. Some of the cars are going to be at the World Series of Pro Mod, so we’re going to get a preview of the World Series action this weekend.”

Radial racing will be represented in the form of Pro 275 presented by M&M Transmission ($15,000 to win), X275 presented by Rife Sensors and PST Driveshafts ($10,000 to win), Limited Drag Radial presented by TBM Brakes and Pro Line Racing ($7,500 to win), Ultra Street presented by TRZ Motorsports and Innovative Racecraft ($5,000 to win), and Limited 235 presented by SPA Tools and ICE Ignition ($2,500 to win).

“We’re proud to host the first race of the year for the FuelTech Radial Outlaws Racing Series,” Alvarez said. “This series features some fierce competitors and their schedule includes the biggest outlaw races of the year. Radial racers from around the country will battle it out all season for that championship, and it all starts right here at the U.S. Street Nationals.”

Along with Pro Mod and the radial classes, fans can expect to see Outlaw 632 presented by Voss Wheelie Bars ($7,500 to win), the Sealed Crate Motor Shootout presented by Scoggin-Dickey, NTS, and Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales ($4,000 to win), and the N/T Shootout presented by Florida N/T and Speed & Truck World ($5,000 to win), as well as 5.50, 6.50, and 7.50 Index classes.

Racers will come from across the U.S., but many of the competitors in these classes hail from the Sunshine State.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Our local support system is so incredible,” Alvarez said. “We have a really good crowd here in Bradenton. We really put Manatee County on the map, and the scene has just grown here. Without our local racers, we’re not able to do it, and we’re not that next-level track without that.”

Bradenton Motorsports Park will offer testing Monday through Thursday leading up to the U.S. Street Nationals, with qualifying kicking off at 11 a.m. on Friday. A second session will wrap up Friday qualifying at 3 p.m. Qualifying continues Saturday with sessions scheduled for 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m. Eliminations are set for Sunday at 10 a.m.

Single-day admissions tickets are available online or at the gate for $30 each day. Fans can also watch the race through the official event livestream on FloRacing.