‘Big Buck’ 959 CI Wedge Pro Nitrous Engine on Display at PDRA Maryland

During the PDRA North South Shootout at Maryland International Raceway, Buck Racing Engines will have the new 959ci Pro Nitrous Wedge engine on display in the Manufacturers Midway. This engine is available for upgrade to Buck’s latest technology.

“This is the first complete Buck Engine,” said Charlie Buck Jr, Owner, at Buck Racing Engines. “We have the first one built in competition – Jay Cox won the opening race of the PDRA season running it. We are looking to have Chris Rini’s and John Benoit’s testing in the next two weeks.”

“Big Buck” T-shirts will also be available for sale at the event.

