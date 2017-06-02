Alexis DeJoria Returns to NHRA Competition at Epping

Alexis DeJoria will return to the seat of her Tequila Patrón Toyota Camry at this weekend’s NHRA New England Nationals in Epping, N.H.

“I’m excited to get back to racing,” said the four-time Funny Car winner, who has been tending to a private family matter. “I want to thank everyone for their support these past few weeks. Missing races is never easy and certainly not a decision that was made lightly. I can’t wait to get back at it and resume the fight for our spot in the Top 10 this weekend.”

DeJoria currently sits in the No. 14 spot in the Countdown to the Championship Funny Car rankings, 110 points out of 10th. The New England event marks the unofficial end to the first half of NHRA’s ‘regular’ season and kicks off a grueling stretch of back-to-back races. With eight events scheduled over the next 10 weeks, the summer months will be crucial for DeJoria and her Patrón team in their efforts to secure a spot in the coveted Top 10.

“Right now, the focus is on picking up as many round wins as possible,” said DeJoria.

The 2014 New England Nationals runner-up knows that she and her team have their work cut out for them, but is confident in their abilities to bridge the gap and ensure their fourth consecutive playoff berth later this summer.

“I’ve got a great team, and a car capable of running with the best of them. I have nothing but the utmost confidence in Nicky [Boninfante] and Tommy [DeLago]. We’re going to race hard and just keep charging forward.”

