Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Alexis DeJoria Hunting for Redemption with Start of New Season

Published

Alexis DeJoria, driver of the Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, is set to make a powerful start at the NHRA Gatornationals, the kick-off event of the 2024 NHRA season. Held at the iconic Gainesville Raceway from March 8 through 10, the Gatornationals marks a significant beginning for racers aiming to make their mark in the 2024 championship.

With a career spanning over a decade in professional Funny Car racing, DeJoria enters her 11th full season, ready to showcase her skill, determination, and the culmination of years of experience. Since her professional debut in 2011, DeJoria has become a formidable presence on the NHRA circuit, with her sights now firmly set on redemption and success in the new season.

The 2023 Gatornationals saw DeJoria delivering a commendable performance, making it to the semifinals after victories against Cruz Pedregon and Ron Capps, before being edged out by Matt Hagan. This year, the team is poised to leverage their experiences from the previous season, focusing on consistency and strategic skills for the very first race.

DeJoria emphasizes the importance of a strong start at the Gatornationals, acknowledging the event’s potential to set the tone for the rest of the season. “It’s the first race of the 2024 season, and the importance of having a successful performance at this first event is underrated by some but not by us,” DeJoria stated. The team is determined to improve upon last year’s performance, learning from both their successes and setbacks.

In addition to the adrenaline-packed races, fans will have the opportunity to meet Alexis DeJoria and other Team Toyota athletes during an autograph session at the Toyota midway display on Saturday, March 9, from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. This fan event promises to be a highlight for those attending, offering a chance to interact with their favorite racers up close.

As the NHRA Gatornationals approaches, Alexis DeJoria and her team are ready to chase victory and make a statement that resonates throughout the 2024 NHRA season.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.