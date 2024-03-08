Alexis DeJoria Hunting for Redemption with Start of New Season

Alexis DeJoria, driver of the Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, is set to make a powerful start at the NHRA Gatornationals, the kick-off event of the 2024 NHRA season. Held at the iconic Gainesville Raceway from March 8 through 10, the Gatornationals marks a significant beginning for racers aiming to make their mark in the 2024 championship.

With a career spanning over a decade in professional Funny Car racing, DeJoria enters her 11th full season, ready to showcase her skill, determination, and the culmination of years of experience. Since her professional debut in 2011, DeJoria has become a formidable presence on the NHRA circuit, with her sights now firmly set on redemption and success in the new season.

The 2023 Gatornationals saw DeJoria delivering a commendable performance, making it to the semifinals after victories against Cruz Pedregon and Ron Capps, before being edged out by Matt Hagan. This year, the team is poised to leverage their experiences from the previous season, focusing on consistency and strategic skills for the very first race.

DeJoria emphasizes the importance of a strong start at the Gatornationals, acknowledging the event’s potential to set the tone for the rest of the season. “It’s the first race of the 2024 season, and the importance of having a successful performance at this first event is underrated by some but not by us,” DeJoria stated. The team is determined to improve upon last year’s performance, learning from both their successes and setbacks.

In addition to the adrenaline-packed races, fans will have the opportunity to meet Alexis DeJoria and other Team Toyota athletes during an autograph session at the Toyota midway display on Saturday, March 9, from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. This fan event promises to be a highlight for those attending, offering a chance to interact with their favorite racers up close.

As the NHRA Gatornationals approaches, Alexis DeJoria and her team are ready to chase victory and make a statement that resonates throughout the 2024 NHRA season.