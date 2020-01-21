Alexis DeJoria Announces Partnerships with ROKIT Phones, ABK Beer for Funny Car Return

NHRA Funny Car driver Alexis DeJoria announced today a multi-year sponsorship deal with two high profile sponsors; ROKiT Phones and ABK Beer. ROKiT Phones – creators of glasses-free 3D smartphones – and the award-winning, 700 Year Old Bavarian beer brand, ABK will support Alexis by delivering exclusive 3D content of her to fans via ROKiT smartphones and an ABK beer truck will keep fans refreshed.

ROKiT Phones and ABK Beer branding will appear on DeJoria’s vehicle, driver and crew uniforms, official merchandise and across her team’s transport fleet. Additionally, ROKiT Phones will create a series of exclusive 3D racing experiences, which will give fans across the globe an entirely new level of access to DeJoria, her 11,000-horsepower nitro ROKiT Toyota Camry Funny Car and the high-octane action on the track.

“Joining Del Worsham’s newly-formed DC Motorsports team was just the first step in reigniting my quest at being the first female Funny Car world champion, and I’m thrilled that ROKiT is coming along for the ride,” said Alexis DeJoria. “I can’t wait to get back on the track and am energized and excited about all the things we have in store for the amazing NHRA fans!”

DeJoria will debut her new race look on Feb. 6 at the NHRA Winternationals (#winternats) in Pomona, Calif. – where, in 2014, she made history by becoming the first woman to clock a sub-four second run in a top-fueled Funny Car with a 3.997 second elapsed time. This will also mark the five-time race winner’s highly-anticipated return to the sport after a two year hiatus.

“Alexis is a trailblazer and one of the most accomplished women in motorsports,” said Jonathan Kendrick, co-founder of ROKiT. ”She’s a world-class athlete known for her tenacity, drive for perfection, and innate ability to lead the pack. These qualities, along with her unwavering desire to challenge the status quo make her the perfect ambassador for our brands.”

ROKiT brands has seen tremendous success within the motor sports community and this partnership comes on the heels of the company’s recent announcement that it added the ground-breaking women’s only racing series, W Series, to its growing global motorsports sponsorship portfolio, which also includes title sponsorship of the ROKiT Williams Racing Formula 1 team and the ROKiT Venturi Racing Formula E team.

