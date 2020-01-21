Alex Laughlin Announces Partnership With Powerbuilt Tools For 2020 NHRA Season

As the off-season for the NHRA MelloYello Drag Racing series comes to a close, Alex Laughlin has announced information on a new sponsor the start of the 2020 season. Powerbuilt Tools announced today their sponsorship of Laughlin’s Elite Motorsports powered NHRA Pro Stock team.

“It’s no secret that I am always hunting potential partners to join our program, but I am particularly proud of this new partnership with Powerbuilt tools,” said the reigning U.S. Nationals Champion. “As a gear head and racer my entire life, I’ve used tools just about every day of my life, but never had the privilege to bring on as a partner, so this is a new level excitement that fits right into my passions. Powerbuilt will run the first two races of the season (Pomona and Phoenix), and will continue to ride along as an associate sponsor for the remainder of the season. From Gainesville on, our long-time supporter Havoline will resume the role as the Primary sponsor.”

Laughlin will fly the red and black colors or Powerbuilt as the 2020 season begins in Pomona California early February at the Winter Nationals and continue through the second stop of the series in Phoenix. Powerbuilt has also supplied the crew with a full complement of Powerbuilt mechanics tools and equipment to prep, maintain and repair their high-tech racecar and team campaigns in the NHRA Mello Yellow Drag Racing series.

“The entire team at Powerbuilt tools is thrilled to be partnering with Alex and his team,” said Greg Livingston, President and CEO of Powerbuilt. “For 40 years Powerbuilt tools have delivered quality, innovation and durability to the serious tool user. Powerbuilt tools are widely used by professional technicians, hobbyists and even do-it-yourselfers across the globe. All Powerbuilt hand tools are backed by a hassle-free, lifetime warranty, ensuring the can always count on the quality that Powerbuilt delivers.

“I don’t know of a harder-working race team than Alex and his crew, so it’s a great fit to have their technicians using our tools as they attack another season of NHRA Pro Stock Racing.”

The Powerbuilt tool line includes over 1,200 mechanics hand and specialty tools, 100+ specialty installer service kits and a complete line of lift and garage equipment. Powerbuilt tools and equipment meet or exceed applicable standards st by the US Government, the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and ASME/PALD. Powerbuilt products are available at leading automotive and online retailers. For more information, visit www.powerbuilt.com.

The NHRA MelloYello Season starts Friday, February 7, 2020 at Auto Club Raceway at the famous Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, California. Check www.nhra.com for TV information as the event nears.

