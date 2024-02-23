Airmine to Partner with Julie Nataas Racing for 2024 Season

Connect with us

Reigning Top Alcohol Dragster National Champion Julie Nataas is proud to welcome Airmine as an associate sponsor for the 2024 season. Airmine is a technology based company out of Norway helping people who are affected by pollen allergies by delivering products and services to give their customers as accurate and useful pollen risk forecasts as possible. 

“We have strong competencies in environmental technologies and modeling – and a burning passion for creating great products that help our users in their everyday life. We deliver products and services to give our customers as accurate and useful pollen risk forecasts as possible”, Airmine. 

“As racers we are always looking for innovative ways to improve our performance and stay ahead of the competition. With the Airmine platform, we can unlock new insights and unlock our full potential on the racetrack. It’s not just the race car that has to perform, it’s the people too. I love that I can prepare myself for the day by checking the pollen forecast in my app before my day even starts”, Nataas said. 

Airmine Pollen forecasts are already available for some major US cities, while the full service will be rolled out in 2025. 

Click here to download the Airmine app to your Apple device and here to your Android device.

Nataas begins to defend her 2023 NHRA Lucas Oil World Championship title this weekend at No Problem Raceway in Belle Rose, LA with qualifying Friday 3pm and 6.15pm. Eliminations begin Saturday with the first round at noon. 

