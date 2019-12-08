Blogs
AHDRA Schedule Comes Together For Return In 2020
Drag racers of American-made V-Twin motorcycles collectively rejoiced two months ago when news broke that beloved racing organization AHDRA was firing back up and heading to the racetrack.
Now AHDRA is announcing a complete schedule and class line-up, showing the tremendous sponsor response.
The season opens at the traditional nitro Harley headquarters of Rockingham Dragway, moves north to Numidia, to the midwest at Cordova, west to Sturgis, north of the border to Quebec, then heads south to Atlanta, Orlando and Gainesville.
2020 AHDRA schedule
May 15-17 Rockingham Dragway, Rockingham, North Carolina, USA
presented by Cox Double Eagle Harley-Davidson
May 30-31 Numidia Dragway, Numidia, Pennsylvania, USA
presented by Vreeland’s Harley-Davidson
July 3-5 Cordova International Raceway, Cordova, Illinois, USA
August 10-11 Sturgis Dragway, Sturgis, South Dakota, USA
August 29-30 Napierville Dragway, Napierville, Quebec, Canada
Nitro by invitation
October 2-4 Atlanta Dragway, Commerce, Georgia, USA
October 15-17 Orlando Speed World, Bithlo, Florida, USA
presented by MTC Engineering
November 6-8 World Finals at Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Florida, USA
including a $5000 All-Star race on Saturday night and the AHDRA banquet in Gainesville on November 9th
Current classes and sponsors
Top Fuel
Pro Fuel
Pro Dragster
Extreme Gas by GMS Racing Engines
Extreme Bagger by A-1 Cycles
Extreme V-Rod
Pro Mod by T-Man Performance,
Modified by Zippers Performance
Street Pro 9.70 by Vreeland’s Harley-Davidson
10.30
10.90
11.50 by Crete’s Performance
ET
Trophy
But wait, there’s more! “At our first race, the one in Rockingham, we will be giving away a 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide by a raffle,” said AHDRA President Bill Rowe Jr.
“Thank you everyone for the amazing outpouring of support,” added Rowe. “I really didn’t know what to expect when we got into this, but the response has been amazing. Stay tuned for more news to come.”
