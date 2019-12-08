AHDRA Schedule Comes Together For Return In 2020

Drag racers of American-made V-Twin motorcycles collectively rejoiced two months ago when news broke that beloved racing organization AHDRA was firing back up and heading to the racetrack.

Now AHDRA is announcing a complete schedule and class line-up, showing the tremendous sponsor response.

The season opens at the traditional nitro Harley headquarters of Rockingham Dragway, moves north to Numidia, to the midwest at Cordova, west to Sturgis, north of the border to Quebec, then heads south to Atlanta, Orlando and Gainesville.

2020 AHDRA schedule

May 15-17 Rockingham Dragway, Rockingham, North Carolina, USA

presented by Cox Double Eagle Harley-Davidson

May 30-31 Numidia Dragway, Numidia, Pennsylvania, USA

presented by Vreeland’s Harley-Davidson

July 3-5 Cordova International Raceway, Cordova, Illinois, USA

August 10-11 Sturgis Dragway, Sturgis, South Dakota, USA

August 29-30 Napierville Dragway, Napierville, Quebec, Canada

Nitro by invitation

October 2-4 Atlanta Dragway, Commerce, Georgia, USA

October 15-17 Orlando Speed World, Bithlo, Florida, USA

presented by MTC Engineering

November 6-8 World Finals at Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Florida, USA

including a $5000 All-Star race on Saturday night and the AHDRA banquet in Gainesville on November 9th

Current classes and sponsors

Top Fuel

Pro Fuel

Pro Dragster

Extreme Gas by GMS Racing Engines

Extreme Bagger by A-1 Cycles

Extreme V-Rod

Pro Mod by T-Man Performance,

Modified by Zippers Performance

Street Pro 9.70 by Vreeland’s Harley-Davidson

10.30

10.90

11.50 by Crete’s Performance

ET

Trophy

But wait, there’s more! “At our first race, the one in Rockingham, we will be giving away a 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide by a raffle,” said AHDRA President Bill Rowe Jr.

“Thank you everyone for the amazing outpouring of support,” added Rowe. “I really didn’t know what to expect when we got into this, but the response has been amazing. Stay tuned for more news to come.”

Comments