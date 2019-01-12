Aeromotive Named Official Fuel System Of Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School

Aeromotive, the market leader in fuel delivery systems and components, announced they will be the Official Fuel System for Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School in 2019. Over the years, Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School has mentored numerous drivers that went on to become powerhouses in drag racing.

“We are excited to be working with Aeromotive this year,” founder Frank Hawley said. “We’ve been teaching drag racing’s top drivers for over three decades and it is imperative that we can provide these drivers not only with great instruction, but powerful and reliable race cars as well. It’s that reliability and performance that we will get from the long line of Aeromotive products.”

With the advent of this partnership in 2019, Aeromotive has put together a system that can handle the rigors of licensing passes day-in and day-out, while still providing the quality performance and reliability for which the company, which earned the SEMA Manufacturer of the Year in 2018, is known.

“We also have used Waterman fuel systems on our alcohol cars for 30 years,” Hawley added. “With Aeromotive’s acquisition of Waterman Racing in 2017, Aeromotive is now providing us with all of the school’s fuel system needs under one roof. Steve Matusek has put together a great group of people that provide top quality parts for everyone’s performance needs. We’re proud to be with them.”

Said Steve Matusek, Aeromotive Founder and President: “Frank Hawley and his Drag Racing School have been a force in this industry for decades. We’ve known Frank Hawley and his team for a number of years. He even brought his program out to Heartland Park Topeka for an Aeromotive team-building day! There is a great group of people behind Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School and it shows in their hard work, passion, and dedication. We’re excited to be the Official Fuel System for Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School and we’re looking forward to what 2019 will bring for everyone involved.”

For more information, visit the Aeromotive website, Aeromotiveinc.com, or email at info@aeromotive.com, or call 913-647-7300 to speak to one of Aeromotive’s technical specialists.

Comments