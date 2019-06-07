Aeromotive Gears Up For Big Weekend Close To Home At NHRA Heartland Nationals At Heartland Motorsports Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (June 6, 2019) – Aeromotive Inc., the market leader in fuel delivery systems and components, is commemorating its 25th year in 2019 and one of the biggest celebrations will take place this weekend at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka.

The company will have a major presence at this weekend’s Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented by Minties in Topeka, bringing all of its employees to Heartland Motorsports Park, which is just over an hour from Aeromotive’s Lenexa, Kan. headquarters.

Aeromotive also sponsors the left-hand lane at the facility, while president Steve Matusek will be driving his turbocharged Aeromotive 25th anniversary Ford Mustang in the NHRA Pro Mod class as well.

“We’re super excited for this weekend. It’s great to have the opportunity to bring our team out to a race of this magnitude,” Aeromotive Vice President Jeff Stacy said. “In total we have nearly 200 people coming out to spend time in the pits with Steve [Matusek] and the Aeromotive Pro Mod Mustang as well as longtime Aeromotive racer Larry Larson, who’ll be attempting to set the street-legal elapsed time record this weekend.”

Matusek founded Aeromotive in 1994 and as the company, which earned the prestigious SEMA Manufacturer of the Year Award in 2018, celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2019, the NHRA race at Heartland Motorsports Park will be one of the highlights of the year.

Matusek heads into the race on a good note, having advanced to the semifinals at the most recent NHRA Pro Mod race in Richmond, and he knows how special it will be to spend the weekend with a large group of friends and family.

“It’s going to be a fun event,” Matusek said. “We’re going to be there in force. All three of my daughters are going to be there. My son-in-law will be there. My co-workers will be there and we’re looking forward to having a good time.”

It’s also a chance for the company to re-emphasize why it has been so successful over the past quarter-century.

With its innovative line of fuel delivery components, Aeromotive has stayed at the forefront of technology and a step ahead of its competitors, in part because of the company’s hands-on approach and active involvement in motorsports.

“Everyone at Aeromotive works hard and we’re very proud of the team we have,” Stacy said. “We all also take great pride in being a part of a company that does its research and development at the track in a competition environment. Having everyone at a big race like this gives them a huge opportunity to continue to buy into what we’re doing and be hands-on.”

