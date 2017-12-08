2017 30 Under 30 List REVEALED

Drag Illustrated magazine announced during a press conference today the members of its third annual ’30 Under 30’ list. Made up of honorees from every corner of the drag racing community, the Drag Illustrated 30 Under 30 list seeks to shine a light on 30 of drag racing’s youngest, brightest stars. The 2017 DI 30 Under 30 list and its members will be featured in Drag Illustrated’s upcoming 30 Under 30 Issue.

“We’re always eager to take on the challenge of identifying 30 young drivers, crew members, fabricators, promoters and drag racing industry insiders through our 30 Under 30 list,” said Wes Buck, Drag Illustrated Editor-in-Chief. “There are so many young people dedicating their free time to going drag racing in some form. The 30 Under 30 list is our way of showing our appreciation for the efforts and achievements of our 30 honorees, but also inspiring the next generation.”

Several thousand nomination forms submitted through an online survey were used to help the Drag Illustrated staff select the 30 members of the third annual 30 Under 30 list. Leading the list and appearing on the cover of the 30 Under 30 Issue is 2010 NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle world champion LE Tonglet. Also representing the NHRA Mello Yello Series ranks are drivers Courtney Force and Tanner Gray, as well as crew members Daniel Wilkerson and Matt Bynum.

Sportsman drag racings is represented by Justin Ashley, Austin Williams, Ray Miller III, Johnny Ezell, Bob Mandell II, Aaron Stanfield, Zach Sackman, Andrew Johnson, Aaron Stanfield and Robert Bauer III.

PDRA standouts Tylor Miller, Michael Recchia Jr. and Cory and Dillon Voss represent the outlaw eighth-mile scene, along with drag radial drivers Lyle Barnett and Jamie Hancock.

The list is rounded out by Jr. Dragster phenom Cade Poe, race promoters Jordan Grunwald and Nathan Vanbeek, chassis builders Chase Copeland and Blake Housley, second-generation nostalgia driver Drew Austin, tuner Dennis Klangebo, Street Outlaws star David “Bird” Jones, and Pro Mod pilot Daniel McKune.

“This might be our most diverse list yet,” Buck said. “The 30 Under 30 list seeks to shine a light on anyone from the star drivers who excel on the sport’s biggest stages to the drivers who stand out at small-town tracks and fabricators and chassis builders who toil away in the shop. These young men and women are not only successful at what they do, but they’re also good people and fantastic ambassadors for the sport of drag racing. I’m very proud of this group and I look forward to watching them continue to do big things for years to come.”

The digital edition of the Drag Illustrated 30 Under 30 Issue is available for free at www.digital.dragillustrated.com.

