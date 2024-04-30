Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

18th Annual University Hospitals Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser to Thrill at Summit Motorsports Park

Published

Stellar sportsman racers will put their determination on display at the 18th Annual University Hospitals Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser, May 31-June 2, 2024, at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

The NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series event will engage fans with 280 mph Top Alcohol Dragsters and 260 mph Top Alcohol Funny Cars.

Top Alcohol Dragster

Top Dragster, Top Sportsman and other exciting categories will also capture attention.

Fast and fiery performances from Ernie Bogue and his Beast From the East Jet Dragster, Josh Graham and his Eastern Raider Jet Dragster, Rich Hanna and his First Strike Jet Funny Car and Gary Schwartz and his Top Secret Jet Funny Car will also be part of the show.

Top Alcohol Funny Car

Big and beautiful Bader Family Signature Fireworks will light the nighttime sky at the end of the show on Friday and Saturday.

As always at America’s Racetrack, fans are encouraged to explore the pit area to see, meet and receive an autograph from their favorite sportsman racers and performers.

Summit Motorsports Park is at 1300 State Route 18, Norwalk, Ohio. For information and tickets in advance, call 419-668-5555 or visit summitmotorsportspark.com.

This story was originally published on April 30, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.