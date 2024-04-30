18th Annual University Hospitals Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser to Thrill at Summit Motorsports Park

Stellar sportsman racers will put their determination on display at the 18th Annual University Hospitals Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser, May 31-June 2, 2024, at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

The NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series event will engage fans with 280 mph Top Alcohol Dragsters and 260 mph Top Alcohol Funny Cars.

Top Alcohol Dragster

Top Dragster, Top Sportsman and other exciting categories will also capture attention.

Fast and fiery performances from Ernie Bogue and his Beast From the East Jet Dragster, Josh Graham and his Eastern Raider Jet Dragster, Rich Hanna and his First Strike Jet Funny Car and Gary Schwartz and his Top Secret Jet Funny Car will also be part of the show.

Top Alcohol Funny Car

Big and beautiful Bader Family Signature Fireworks will light the nighttime sky at the end of the show on Friday and Saturday.

As always at America’s Racetrack, fans are encouraged to explore the pit area to see, meet and receive an autograph from their favorite sportsman racers and performers.

Summit Motorsports Park is at 1300 State Route 18, Norwalk, Ohio. For information and tickets in advance, call 419-668-5555 or visit summitmotorsportspark.com.

This story was originally published on April 30, 2024.