10 Amazing And Unforgettable Moments From An Incredible Sweet 16 2.0

Well, the sequel was every bit as good as the original.

Donald Long’s “Sweet 16 2.0” had every bit the hype of the inaugural $101,000-to-win event a year ago, even adding an enticing touch with the inclusion of X275 and its $50,000-to-win prize.

But unlike the second act in a movie series, where it usually adds more but ends up feeling bloated, the scene in Valdosta was just as thrilling. We saw record runs in both Radial vs. the World and X275, record qualifying fields and one incredible moment after another.

It was so enthralling it was hard to narrow it all down, but here are 10 top unforgettable, wild and awe-inspiring moments from “Sweet 16 2.0” that will have us talking until part three comes along.

RIVENBARK RUNS IT BACK: There was arguably even more pressure on Kevin Rivenbark this time, but he handled it all in impressive fashion. After going red in the semifinals at Lights Out 10 a month ago – with what many deemed the car to beat – Rivenbark made amends in a major way in his ProCharger Camaro at the Sweet 16. It started with becoming the first in the 3.50s, which added even more pressure. This time, Rivenbark thrived with the extra eyeballs on him, beating Norman Bryson with a stout 3.63.

The guys at ProLine have taken a special interest in Rivenbark and his car, and it’s been incredible to see the progression on radials. But with that comes a great deal of pressure and Rivenbark proved he was up to the task in Valdosta last weekend, making amends for Lights Out and proving he’s a top performer in big-money, high-pressure moments.

BRUDERS ALWAYS RISE ABOVE IT ALL: Whatever Rich and Nick Bruder choose to do, there’s usually drama and controversy not far behind. They’ve gone from ProChargers to turbos to nitrous to roots back to ProCharger, but there’s something unique about how whatever the combination is, they’re going to thrive with it. That’s a definition of a true badass family and the fact they do it all together makes it even better.

It was all on full display at the Sweet 16 and Rich Bruder delivered a record-breaking 4.235 in the final round to win the $50,000 prize. It was a dominant performance on a huge stage and again proved whatever controversy and drama they’re involved in within the class, they’re going to rise above it when it counts. In short, the Bruder Brothers still run X275 until further notice.

BIRT’S NITROUS BLAST HEARD ROUND THE WORLD: As far as singular runs go, there might not be anything that drew more talk than Marcus Birt’s 3.60 in his nitrous Corvette. You could see the burn marks and the smoke on Facebook mere moments after the Stevie Jackson-tuned car made the fastest 1/8-mile nitrous pass in history. I mean, it truly is remarkable.

Nitrous cars on radials were basically left for dead and Birt just makes them all look silly with one jaw-dropping pass.

It signified just how important going fast and being quick is to drag racers. Despite not winning, it’s a run Birt will never forget. It’s a historic pass and it’s definitely already on a t-shirt (or should be). The ripple effects are huge, not only for nitrous radial drivers, but also nitrous drivers across the doorslammer ranks. That’s impressive, and Birt and Jackson deserve a lot of credit for making it happen.

MARINIS STILL A PLAYER: On the other end of the spectrum, Dean Marinis was the only nitrous car to qualify in X275. It’s a great story of one of the original stars and pioneers being involved in the historic race for the class, and it would have been a crime if he weren’t involved. But does it showcase a bigger issue in the class that there’s not more nitrous parity? We saw how Birt solved that in RvW, so we’ll see what happens in X275, but we know Marinis we’ll keep parading the nitrous bandwagon to impressive results.

A FEATHER IN PHARRIS’ CAP: Daniel Pharris left Georgia with the quickest pass in RvW history. Considering what’s gone on in the class over the last couple years, that’s a pretty significant thing.

His blast of 3.578 at 214 last Saturday was a thing of beauty and makes him the quickest driver on radials. That carries some major weight and is another great accomplishment for Pharris, who continues to thrive in the sport. He had a car capable of winning both the Sweet 16 and Lights Out, and the only left for the talented star to do is finish the job.

STOCK SUSPENSION SUPERIORITY: I mean, how cool is it that Brad Edwards ran 3.691 at 202.09 in a stock suspension Mustang? Yeah, that one is rhetorical because it’s pretty dang cool. Edwards may be “Last of the Mohicans” with that set-up, making it all the more impressive. The type of pass stunned everybody, but further showed the ingenuity of Edwards. That type of success is what the class been built on over the years and it’s awesome to see Edwards have a weekend like he did, picking up a round win as well.

BUMP(S) OF THE CENTURY: For Radial vs. the World to have a bump of 3.69 doesn’t seem possible. A year ago we were going wild for the first run in the 3.60s at the end and now that’s the bump spot? Pure madness. But the cool thing is those type of numbers haven’t slowed down participation. The class seems alive and well, and people are simply motivated to try and keep up. Where does it go from here? Who knows, but we shouldn’t be surprised if it’s something incredible.

As for X275, its qualifying bump of 4.34 was just as surreal. X275 will never be the same after this race. Whether that’s a positive or negative depends on your perspective, but for one weekend it proved it can hang on this type of stage. The performances were outstanding, there are talented drivers galore and what happens next has us all interested.

STINNETT DROPS JAWS: There are a lot of grandiose adjectives when it comes to a weekend like this, but watching a small-block twin-turbo Mustang blast its way to a 3.694 at nearly 205 mph is just incredible. That’s what Marty Stinnett did and if you can’t appreciate that, well, you probably don’t deserve to be a fan of the sport. The class is so creative, so willing to make the most out of everything and Stinnett is a prime example. Kudos to him and minds like his for helping making RvW what it continues to be.

RVW IS MASSIVELY UNFORGIVING: A year ago, Mark Micke turned the radial world on its head literally every time he went down the track at Sweet 16. A 3.62 here, a 220 mph run there. It was out of this world. And then just last month Alex Laughlin rose to the occasion and won Lights Out 10 with a splendid performance in all areas.

So what happened last weekend? Both lost in the first round, giving us a harsh reminder that this Radial vs. the World class is no joke. It is filled to the brim with players, and the Sweet 16 is a brutal style of racing on your psyche. There are 75 qualifying rounds (nearly) and it’s a war of attrition. Micke and Laughlin are still stars – that will never be questioned – but, man, RvW is as tough as it gets and this weekend exemplified that.

DUCK DROPS THE BOMBSHELL: Within 48 hours of the race being completed, Long announced the race – along with Lights Out and No Mercy – will be relocated in 2020, meaning last weekend may have been the last hurrah for radials at South Georgia Motorsports Park. If so, radial racing went out in style and record-breaking fashion, but it also adds a bit of intrigue to where these wildly exciting races will go. Will Long be able to recreate the same magic somewhere else? Our guess is a resounding yes.

