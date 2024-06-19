Ron Capps Readies for NHRA Virginia Nationals

Ron Capps, the driver of the NAPA AutoCare Toyota GR Supra, is set to compete in the NHRA Virginia Nationals, event 9 of 20, which will take place at Virginia Motorsports Park in North Dinwiddie, Va., on June 22 – 23, 2024.

Capps, a seasoned driver with a distinguished career featuring 76 wins and 37 No. 1 qualifiers over 637 races, is eager to return to the Richmond area. He was the 2019 event champion and has finished as runner-up twice, in 2000 and 2007.

In the 2022 Virginia NHRA Nationals, Capps qualified second and reached the quarterfinals, defeating Mike McIntire in the first round before being bested by Robert Hight in the second. The NHRA Mission Foods Series did not compete at Virginia Motorsports Park in 2023, making this year’s return even more significant.

“First and foremost, we’re very fortunate to be going to the Richmond area and racing at Virginia Motorsports Park this year,” said Capps. “Sometimes you don’t realize what you had until it’s gone, and not being able to race in that area last year was heartbreaking for our fans, and also for us racers. We love going there and NHRA did a great job creating a rare two-day format where we’ll have three qualifying runs on Saturday. That’ll be a fantastic full day of racing for our fans. On top of that, we’re seeing conditions with warm temperatures during the weekend and these are the type of races that’ll win championships down the road. We’ve seen that in the past.”



Capps highlighted the improvements made to the NAPA team’s tune-up and chassis, which are beginning to show promising results on the track.

“As I’ve documented all year long, the changes our NAPA team has made with the tune-up and the chassis, and all of the things we envisioned with the changes in an effort to get better, are really starting to show on the track now,” he added. “So, I’m very excited to get back into our NAPA AutoCare Toyota GR Supra this weekend, battle the conditions, put on a great show for the fans, and see if we can’t start moving our way back up the NHRA Mission Foods point standings.”

This story was originally published on June 19, 2024.