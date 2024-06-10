Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Hart Exits Thunder Valley Nationals with Determination

Published

Auto Imagery/Gary Nastase photo

Racing at the Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals for the fourth time and looking to pick up his third career Top Fuel win Josh Hart and the R+L Carriers Top Fuel team came to Bristol Dragway looking to build momentum. Warm conditions played to the team’s strength and Hart made three solid runs heading into eliminations. On Friday night he posted a 3.867 second pass and then stepped up on Saturday with a 3.847 second pass, third quickest of the third qualifying session, and a final run of 3.877 seconds to wrap up the day. Those runs on a warm and tricky Bristol Dragway racing surface had Hart ready for a long race day.
 
“We have a race car that can run in the heat,” said Hart. “We made some consistent runs on Saturday and picked up some qualifying bonus points. The team is working so hard and we are seeing positive results.”

On race day Hart, the No. 10 qualifier, was matched up with Billy Torrence, who Hart was looking to defeat for the first time in three attempts. The R+L Carriers Top Fuel team was half of the last pair of 12,000-horsepower Top Fuel dragsters to close out the first round. Hart was first off the line but Torrence moved around him as the Top Fuel dragsters approached halftrack. Each of the land rockets blasted across the finish line with Torrence getting to the stripe first posting the fastest speed of the event, 331.45 mph.
 
“I am going to take all the positives from this weekend and build on that for Virginia and beyond,” said Hart. “We are not seeing the results we want but we aren’t giving up. We have brought in some help, and I am seeing progress. It never happens fast enough but we are moving in the right direction. You can’t fix some of these issues overnight but getting to make passes in a variety of conditions does help.”
 
Hart and the R+L Carriers team will be back on track on Saturday, June 22, for three qualifying sessions at the NHRA Virginia Nationals. The track and the NHRA are trying a new race format with one day of qualifying followed by a full race day schedule. For more information or tickets fans can visit www.nhra.com.

This story was originally published on June 9, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.