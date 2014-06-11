David Pearson’s Mustang is No One-Trick Pony

By |

It takes three things to break records: a lot of power, a lot of heart, and a little luck. Earlier this year, David Pearson nailed the trifecta—twice.

Hailing from Marion, North Carolina, Pearson and his “Little Evil Racing” team first broke the 275 drag radial ET world record with their small-block-Ford-powered ’93 Mustang at Donald Long’s Lights Out V race in February at South Georgia Motorsports Park. Just one month later, Pearson reset the record yet again at the Outlaw Street Car Reunion at Memphis International Raceway.

Pearson wasn’t expecting to finish out the SGMP race weekend in the history books; he was just “hoping to run mid- to high-4.30s.” Instead, he crushed those expectations and ran 4.24 at 171.29 mph in the eighth mile on his first pass during the No Time portion of the event and later ran 4.28 during Radial vs. the World eliminations.

“It was hard to believe that a small-block Ford with a ProCharger would run like that at the race; it’s just unbelievable,” Pearson says of the weekend’s events.

In March, Pearson proved he wasn’t just a one-trick pony. Going even quicker and faster, he lit up the Memphis scoreboards with a 4.23 as he flew through the traps at 172.59 mph.

Pearson’s setup is simple, yet effective, as his combination of go-fast parts work well together. As a result, he now holds records for not only the quickest eighth-mile 275 radial pass, but also several others, including the small-block Ford, stock-suspension, eighth-mile ET record, the SBF ProCharger eighth-mile ET record, the Outlaw Drag Radial ET record, and the quickest gas-powered ProCharger record.

Pearson’s Fox-body Mustang weighs in at 3,000 pounds and its 400 c.i. SBF motor was built by Jason Eckard at Bullet Race Engines, who Pearson says “knows how to build a combination that will make the power to run big numbers.” Boost is supplied via a ProCharger F3 blower, and the latest in piston technology from Wiseco can be found within the heart of the Mustang.

Managed by a BigStuff3 powertrain management system, the engine is bolted to a Turbo 400 transmission supplied by Dave Klaput at Proformance Racing Transmissions with a Neal Chance torque converter direct from Marty Chance himself. Underneath, UPR’s stock suspension and a set of Afco shocks/struts from Menscer Motorsports keeps the chassis planted firmly to the strip. VP Racing Fuels powers the blue beast, and, of course, a set of Mickey Thompson 275 ET Street Radial Pros are on board for every hit. Additionally, the Supercharger Store, Addison Paint and Body, Teddy Houser Race Cars, and Engle Bail Bonds have also supported Pearson and his Mustang over the years.

“Mustang Mike (Modeste) has taught us a lot about the blower and the tune, and my wife, Tracy, does a lot of the keyboard stroking on the setup. We’ve worked hard at it for 15 years, we’ve had nitrous, turbos, ProChargers, you name it,” Person adds. “But we’ve stuck with the ProCharger setup for the last three or four years and we’ve got it figured out now.

“My crew has been great. Without the support of Mustang Mike, Deron and Cindy Lowery, Donald Banks, Tom Boggs, Paul “Boonie” Boone and my kids (Tyler, Hailey, Trevor and Jacob), I wouldn’t be where I’m at.”

The 275 radial season is heating up, and it seems inevitable that someone will be running in the teens before long.

“It’s a goal, and I’d like to go teens for sure. I know I’ll run it eventually, but I don’t know if I’ll be the first. There’s a lot of competition out there,” Pearson realizes. “At Holly Springs, we qualified number one, but the blower fell off and we still went 4.25. It could have been a 4.17 or 4.18 on that pass otherwise. It’s hard to believe a car can run that fast on a 275 anyway, I never would have dreamed it.

“I’m not here for the records, though. I’m here for the friends I’ve made and for the fun of it. I enjoy racing. When it quits being fun for me, I’ll quit doing it.”

With no quitting point in sight, the Little Evil team is more than ready to come out swinging later this season. The YellowBullet.com Nationals in August, No Mercy V in September, and possibly some NMCA or NMRA races are all on the calendar for Pearson this year.

“We’ve been even quicker than the record in testing, but it’s not official so we’re not sharing anything about it. It’ll surprise people; that’s all we want to say. It’ll have to be the perfect track with perfect conditions, but it’ll be a jaw-dropper when it happens,” he promises.

