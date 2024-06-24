Buddy Hull Optimistic About Progress Seen in Richmond

Following a weekend of consistent progress in Bristol, Tenn., Funny Car driver Buddy Hull continued to build upon that progress at the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park. Hull made three consistent passes over the weekend that proved that the Jim Dunn Racing team is moving in the right direction.



“This weekend was another big step forward,” said Hull. “I felt good in the race car. It was very hot, but everyone was hot. We made some solid runs, and we chose not to run in the final qualifying session yesterday. We were comfortable with where we were at in the show. And the first two runs yesterday were most comparable to track conditions today, so I think that was still the right call.”

During qualifying, Hull made a 4.185 second, 307.79 mph pass, followed by a 4.232 second, 302.41 mph pass. This in conjunction with the 4.185 second, 273.39 mph pass and 4.176 second, 288.46 mph pass he made during the Thunder Valley Nationals is enough consistency to make Hull and the Jim Dunn team ecstatic as they begin to move into the second half of the season.



“Last race I raved about our newfound consistency, and there’s always that fear in the back of your mind that it was just a fluke,” said Hull. “But this race we were even more consistent than the last. We are replicating solid results again and again. It eases everyone’s mind when the good runs keep happening.”



For the first round of eliminations, Hull was up against. No. 4 qualifier Blake Alexander. Hull was first off the line with a .068 second reaction time, but ultimately his 4.625 second, 187.68 mph pass, was not enough to get the round win.



“We were ready for the first round. That was a good run in the left lane,” said Hull. “I don’t know how many cars won from the left lane, but I don’t think that was the issue. I got off the line first and we were on a good run. Blake just got the best of us, and that happens. We’re consistently getting a little faster, and this will happen less. It’s just something we have to get through.”



When reflecting on the weekend with the unique, two-day format, Hull only had positive things to say about the track, the fans and his supporters.



“I really liked the two-day format,” said Hull. “Yesterday and today the stands were packed. I spent a lot of time with the fans yesterday and today. This area loves drag racing and I am glad the NHRA is back in Virginia, and they have already announced we’ll be back next year. It was my first time out here, and I already can’t wait to be back. Although hopefully next year it will be a little bit cooler. But huge shoutout to our sponsor Blaze Exhaust Probes. They really put the blaze in a blazing hot weekend, and I am thankful for their continued support.”



Hull and the Jim Dunn Racing will be back in competition next weekend at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio on June 27-30 at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park. There will be two qualifying sessions on Friday, June 28 and two qualifying sessions on Saturday, June 29. For tickets or more information on the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals visit nhra.com.

This story was originally published on June 24, 2024.