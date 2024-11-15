ZURN ELKAY and Mainline Sales Join Krista Baldwin for the NHRA Finals 

NHRA Top Fuel racer Krista Baldwin heads into the NHRA Finals with new partners of ZURN ELKAY and Mainline Sales Inc. ZURN ELKAY provides drinking water solutions with bottle filling stations and is represented by Mainline Sales, Inc., a full-service, manufacturer’s representative serving the plumbing, mechanical, fire protection, industrial, irrigation, and waterworks markets.

With a cool white and blue flair to Baldwin’s cheetah machine, Krista looks forward to continuing the success from Las Vegas, where Spencer Massey piloted the McLeod Racing Top Fuel dragster to multiple low 3.7 second runs.

ZURN ELKAY drinking water solutions are designed to meet or exceed facility needs and specifications for water treatment or education, health care, hospitality, multifamily, municipality, office, retail, and commercial facilities. ELKAY has selections of no-touch, sanitary, sensor-activated bottle filling stations, water coolers and dispensers in a variety of styles and configurations to provide healthy, hygienic hydration.

In conjunction with Paul Lee’s team, Baldwin has witnessed the magic of the pit-side business-to-business model that has been implemented across both McLeod Racing teams. Mainline Sales hosts multiple clients’ brands at the track. To bring this deal together for Baldwin is the result of hard work and opportunity.

“Mainline Sales is truly grateful for our ongoing business relationship with ZURN ELKAY,” says Alicia Sylvester, Mainline Sales Marketing Lead. “Their commitment to innovation, quality, and collaboration, across all verticals, has made a lasting impact, and we look forward to many more years of shared success. Thank you ZURN ELKAY for your trust in us!”

With a new sponsor, a fast-running hot rod, and a great crew, Baldwin believes this weekend will be a perfect ending for 2024 season.

“I have always said that making a pass in a Top Fuel Dragster is like a giant puzzle,” says Krista Baldwin. “Each piece must be in its place to make a complete puzzle. With ZURN ELKAY and Mainline, the funding part is here. With Spencer Massey taking the McLeod dragster for a spin last week and clocking in a 3.72, the performance is here. Now it’s up to me as a driver to complete the puzzle to make this weekend a success. And not to mention I get to do this at my hometown track. I’m ready for this.”

Qualifying for the NHRA In-N-Out World Finals begin on Friday November 15 and will continue Saturday November 16. Then it will be championship Sunday to see who will head into the off season with the final Wally.

This story was originally published on November 15, 2024.