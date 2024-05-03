Zizzo Racing Hooks up with Master Truck & Trailer for 2024 Campaign

Zizzo Racing will begin their 2024 season competing at the highest level on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series at the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals, May 17-19 with new associate sponsor Master Truck & Trailer (MTT). The Waukegan, Illinois-based company has enjoyed a long-standing professional and personal relationship with team owner Tony Zizzo as well as driver TJ Zizzo, which will now manifest itself into branding on the Zizzo Racing 12,000 horsepower Rust-Oleum Top Fuel dragster.



“My dad has known John Pinkley at MTT for years and the opportunity to add their company to our race team is a perfect arrangement,” said TJ Zizzo, driver of the Rust-Oleum Top Fuel dragster. “You can’t live in the Lake County area and not hear the incredibly catchy MTT commercials on the radio and everyone at Zizzo Racing is ‘down with MTT.’ On a serious note the quality of products MTT is providing to their customers is amazing and we want to highlight their company at the track and across the country.”

Master Truck & Trailer will be an associate sponsor for Zizzo Racing at the Route 66 Nationals in Chicago (May 17-19), the Summit Racing Equipment Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio (June 28-30), the Night Under Fire specialty race in Norwalk (August 2-3), the US Nationals in Indianapolis (August 29-September 2) and the Midwest Nationals in St. Louis (September 27-29).



“We love what Tony and Zizzo Racing stand for,” said John Pinkley, owner of MTT. “They love what they do, and they are doing it the right way. We are a local family-owned business and so are they. Being able to support Zizzo Racing is a privilege. I also know that every racer that brings their race car to the track uses a trailer hitch or a fifth wheel and that is our business. I am looking forward to watching Zizzo Racing succeed with our employees and customers at the track.”



Locally owned and operated, Master Truck & Trailer, in Waukegan, Illinois, is a one stop shop for all truck accessories, trailer repair, hitches, and other towing needs. They also sell and service a full line of salt spreaders for vehicles, including Boss Plows and Sno-Way products such as heavy-duty snow and ice control equipment including snowplows, snowplow accessories, and salt spreaders.



Zizzo Racing will be making more announcements about their 2024 NHRA season in the coming weeks. Their debut race of the 2024 season will be the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 Nationals at their home track Route 66 Raceway outside of Joliet, Illinois. Last season Zizzo raced to the semifinals at this event and the ever-improving team will be looking for more success this season.

This story was originally published on May 3, 2024.