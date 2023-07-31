Connect with us

Photo by Jason “Nubs” Dunn

News

Zimmerer, Stringer And Herbst Claim Wins At Funny Car Chaos Event In Albuquerque; Williams Breaks Track Record

Published

Funny Car Chaos helped commemorate Albuquerque Dragway’s 60th Anniversary with an exciting showing of the fan-favorite floppers. It was the sixth stop of the season, and it came with a special added bonus as racers set out to try and break the track record and score some extra cash.

During the qualifying rounds, Kirk Williams achieved the milestone of breaking the track record and getting the no. 1 qualifying spot at 3.853 at 194.38 MPH. He and the Williams Brothers Racing team demonstrated exceptional performance by breaking into the three-second range, earning him a cash prize of $6,000 for breaking the track record. Notably, four cars in total ran in the three-second range, with Shane Lawson reaching speeds exceeding 200 mph.

Photo by Jason “Nubs” Dunn

Amidst the competitive environment, the “Penny Pincher” team, led by Keith Zimmerer, achieved their first-ever Funny Car Chaos win in the Rodak’s Custom Roasted Coffee ‘A’ Field. Zimmerer made history as the all-time quickest wheel-driven racecar driver to complete a pass down the Albuquerque Dragway’s sixty-year-old drag strip, setting a new record of 3.83 seconds in the final round, garnering attention and applause from the spectators.

Additionally, the “BlownCentless” nitro Chevy-powered team, led by Ray Stringer, secured a victory on their New Mexico home turf during the Alkydigger ‘B’ Field at Albuquerque Dragway’s 60th Anniversary event.

Moreover, Justin “Hot Rod Herbie” Herbst claimed a significant win in the Wulff Pumps ‘C’ Field, adding to the memorable moments of the event.

The Penny Pincher Top Alcohol Funny Car team expressed their satisfaction, stating, “We got it done! Our first Funny Car Chaos win here at Albuquerque Dragway, and a 3.83 track record to top it off.” They celebrated their achievements with enthusiasm, acknowledging Kirk Williams for the bonus check he earned by breaking the track record.

As the sun set on the day’s racing, participants and spectators left the event with a sense of fulfillment. Albuquerque Dragway’s 60th Anniversary Funny Car Chaos event lived up to its name, providing an engaging and competitive atmosphere for all involved.

The next stop on the tour is scheduled for August 25-26 at Maryland International Raceway.

