News

Younce RV Partners with Brad McBride in Attempt to Keep Carolina Nationals TAD Wally in North Carolina

Published

At this week’s Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, A/Fuel driver Brad McBride and Team LRC will have help from Younce RV of Hudson, NC as they work to keep the Wally in the great state of North Carolina. After a strong outing in Norwalk, McBride is eager to get back to his home track and looks forward to seeing the hard work pay off.

“We have been working hard to get this program going. It is a lot of work, and a huge learning curve,” says McBride. “After the results we saw in Norwalk with a top five qualifying position, I am ready to go after my first win.”

Younce RV has come alongside McBride and Team LRC to give them the support they need. “The Younce family are great people, and have always been there to encourage me through any racing I have done. They put people first, and that is something I can stand behind.”

Younce RV, based out of Hudson, NC, provides quality RVs for both the weekly racer and fans alike. You can also catch Brian and Todd Younce at this week’s Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals as they compete in the Top Dragster class.

