News

Yellowbullet Nationals Pro Mod Payout Increased to $25,000 to Win

Published

Tara Bowker photo

The pot just got a whole lot sweeter for Pro Mod racers competing at the upcoming Yellowbullet Nationals, Sept. 1-3, at Cecil County Dragway. Thanks to a bonus contribution from Church View Farm, the Pro Mod class will now race for $25,000 to win. A special four-car shootout has also been added to the qualifying program.

“Once again Church View Farm has stepped up and enhanced the Pro Mod class at the 2023 Yellowbullet Nationals,” said Jim Halsey, track owner, in a Facebook post. “Due to their generosity, the winner will now receive $25,000. Plus, we will have a four-car shootout during Q2 and Q3 for both boosted cars and nitrous cars with the winner of each taking home $5,000. Huge thanks to Meade Baldwin and family for their support.”

Cecil County Dragway, celebrating its 60th anniversary this season, has hosted the Yellowbullet Nationals for more than a decade. Along with Pro Mod, the Yellowbullet Nationals will feature Pro 275 ($20,000 to win), Limited Drag Radial, X275, Ultra Street, and 8.50 Index (which are all $10,000 to win), Top Sportsman ($7,500 to win), Warriors Outlaw ($5,000 to win), and Pro Dial and 10.00 Index, both $2,500 to win.

The Yellowbullet Nationals is also a points race for the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association (NEOPMA), celebrating its 31st anniversary.

For more info, visit CecilCountyDragway.com.

