Yellowbullet.com Nationals Postponed to Spring 2021

COVID-19 regulations and concerns have claimed yet another race this season, as promoter Monty Mikho announced today that his Yellowbullet.com Nationals at Cecil County Dragway is now postponed to next spring.

Originally scheduled for its traditional Labor Day weekend dates, Sept. 4-6, the Yellowbullet.com Nationals features Pro Modified, Outlaw 10.5 and a handful of other fan-favorite classes. The event celebrated its 10th anniversary last year.

Mikho, who works with Pro Nitrous racer and track owner Jim Halsey to put on the Yellowbullet.com Nationals, felt the local regulations restricting spectator gatherings wouldn’t allow him and his team to hold the event, which typically draws strong car counts and spectator counts.

Mikho explained the decision in his Facebook post below.

