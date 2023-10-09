Xtreme Front Wheel Drive superstar Nichole Elff Claims FL2K X-Street Win After Intense Staging Duel

Xtreme Front Wheel Drive superstar Nichole Elff raced to victory after an intense staging duel in the final round against Yerral Vargas-Lopez in X-Street presented by Precision Turbo and Eat Sleep Race at FL2K23 presented by Brian Crower.

The two sat on the starting line at Bradenton Motorsports Park, revving their engines, trying to get the other one to stage first. Elff went into the beams first, followed by Vargas-Lopez, and it was Elff who also crossed the finish line first. The Demon Motorsports, Boston Scientific and Precision Turbo racer was consistent all weekend long, at one point holding the provisional no. 1 coming right off the trailer, followed by a number three qualifying spot. In the finals, Elff in her ’92 Honda Civic, laid down an 8.13 E.T. at 190.08 mph to claim the $15,000 check.

“FL2K brings out the baddest XFWD racers and I was hungry for this win,” said Elff. “I needed to prove that I was a force to be reckoned with, and you can’t bully me. I’d say they know that now and I’m planning to roll this positive momentum into World Cup Finals. I’m proud to be representing the ladies and bringing home the first female FL2K heads-up class win girl power to the front.”

The X-Street final round was just one of the thrilling final rounds that closed out four days of action at Bradenton Motorsports Park.

Outlaw Stick Shift presented by TurboSmart and Grannas Racing winner Jonathan Atkins smashed the Gen 2 LT record in “Grubworm,” a ’97 Camaro, at 6.83 at 214 mph. Atkins, racing out of the number one position, also claimed the $10,000 check. Joel Grannas was runner-up after qualifying right behind Atkins at number two.

In the headlining class, Street Car Shootout Elite Street Car Shootout presented by Fast Forward Race Engines, Palm Beach Dyno, Real Street Performance, Coastal Dyno, RedHorse Performance, SunCoast Converters, and Motion Raceworks, Travis Magnum was first to cross the finish line. Mangum said post-win, “He’s on top of the world.” Mangum’s 7.17 at 194 mph outran Jim Braun’s in the final.

Brett LaSala locked in a big check at 6.33 at 224 mph against Cleetus McFarland in Extreme 28s Vs Tres Cuarto presented by Induction Performance and Five Bar Motorsports.

“This was the best event yet,” said Victor Alvarez, BMP track owner. “Thank you to everyone, the racers, sponsors and fans who packed the stands all weekend long. We gave away a lot of money today, and these guys and girls fought for it. Thank you for the support, and we’re already planning out next year.”

Additional winners include Michael Chambley in Street Car Shootout True Street, Shane Garcia in Street Car Shootout Pro Street and Dean Moslon in Street Car Shootout Super Street.

In Sport Stick Shift, Bryant Rodgers claimed the win, and in Street Stick Shift, Karl Goin raced to the winners circle.

Michael Botti won in A90/B58, Asier Torres won in AWD Vs. DCT Pro and Cesar Savinon claimed the AWD Vs. DCT Street win.

The 9.50 Index class winner was Junior Mckenzie and Faith Frost scored the win in 10.50 Index.

Visit www.FL2K.com and the Bradenton Motorsports Park and FL2K Facebook pages for complete results from FL2K22 presented by Brian Crower.