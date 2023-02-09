WSOPM’s Wes Buck Opens Up on FloRacing.com Partnership

The 2023 Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod has set the stage for the best Pro Mod drivers in the world to compete for a cash prize of $100,000-winner take all, so it only made sense to showcase these larger-than-life personalities and fiercely competitive racers on the pioneer livestreaming platform, FloRacing.

FloRacing, a division of FloSports, has been an innovator in bringing live sports to fans worldwide, and that’s why Wes Buck, Drag Illustrated Founder and Editorial Director values the partnership with FloRacing.

“If you want to be the ‘big dance’, you have to have ‘big dance’ partners, and that’s precisely what we have in FloRacing,” said Buck. “No corners cut, no expense spared – we’re delivering the best possible live streaming experience for our racers, fans and sponsors because that’s what they deserve and what the World Series of Pro Mod deserves.”

FloRacing will stream all live action from the event March 3-5, 2023, at Bradenton Motorsports Park. This includes the headlining class of Pro Mod, as well as the $25,000-to-win $hameless Racing Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational presented by Seminole Paving, the Xtreme Front Wheel Drive Challenge, and the Factory Stock Classic.

“Roaming starting line cameras, multiple manned stationary cameras, dedicated graphics package, pit reporting and support programming – we’re pulling out all the stops for this deal, and I’ve really got to give it up for Kendra Jacobs, Tom Bobolts, Eric, Chris, Courtney Enders and Kelsey Quartuccio for all the time and energy they’ve poured into this partnership,” Buck continued. “Dozens of conference calls, a few in- person meetings and near-constant interaction here in the days leading up to WSOPM – it’s been a big undertaking for everyone, but we know that’s what’s required.”

Not only has Bradenton Motorsports Park Track Owner Victor Alvarez invested in track renovations since he purchased the facility in 2018, but he and his team have also dedicated further resources to the biggest Pro Mod race on the planet.

“Vic Alvarez and the team at Bradenton Motorsports Park have invested in various pieces of scaffolding and other equipment, as well as a dedicated internet connection, in an effort to make sure FloRacing has the infrastructure necessary permanently in place at BMP and there are no last-minute scrambling or connectivity concerns – or at least as few as possible.”

Buck’s passion and dedication to his mission of spreading the drag racing gospel shine through his and his team’s preparation for the WSOPM.

“We’ve been studying tape for months – watching the live stream of other drag racing events, as well as that of other motorsports and even stick-and-ball sporting events.