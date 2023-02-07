WSOPM’s Wes Buck Discusses Significance of Al Tucci as Event’s Official Announcer

On March 3rd, 2023, Al Tucci, a veteran drag racing announcer and beloved character in the drag racing community, will return to the booth to make the call for the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod’s debut at Bradenton Motorsports Park. During an extended riff on his weekly podcast The Wes Buck Show, event promoter Wes Buck had this to say about the exciting announcement:

“If you need big energy and excitement, passion and enthusiasm, as well as a deep understanding of the on-track action – you need Al Tucci.”

Buck went on to say, “Tucci has the ability to be a part of the moment. He knows how to contribute in a big way, but also not try to make the moment about him or take it to a level that comes across as contrived. In my opinion, that’s a real skill and talent. It’s authentic. It’s not an act he’s putting on or a character he’s playing when he has a microphone in his hand. With Al on board, we know this year’s event will be one for the ages.”

Tucci, who has been a staple in the drag racing community for decades, is a well-respected and knowledgeable color commentator and master of ceremonies. His passion for the sport and unique perspective on the action made him the obvious choice to lead the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod announcer booth since the event’s inception in 2017 and now as the biggest, richest Pro Mod drag racing event in the history of the known universe arrives at Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida.

Fans can expect to hear Tucci’s signature style and bombastic delivery throughout the course of the fast-approaching event, providing insightful commentary and bringing the thrill of the race to life. With the Al Tucci on the call, the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod promises to be an unforgettable experience for all those in attendance and watching online around the world.

“With Al on the mic, a new location and an almost unbelievable roster of drivers, we know this year’s event will be one for the ages,” concluded Buck. “I’m expecting a legitimate drag racing moment as the sun sets on Bradenton Motorsports Park that first Sunday in March.”